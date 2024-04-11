Garda Commissioner commits to more policing on roads

Drew Harris: 'We must continue to adapt our policing initiatives to increase safety on our roads'. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

All uniformed gardaí will have to do a mandatory 30 minutes of road safety policing per shift, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said amid an increasing number of road deaths.

Mr Harris said an increased presence of Garda roads activity “will also support our efforts to detect other crimes which rely on our road networks, such as criminal gangs travelling to commit burglaries, human trafficking and drug distribution offences”.

In a statement issued by the Garda Press Office, Mr Harris said “there continues to be an increase in fatalities on our roads. I recognise the impact of this on families and friends whom have lost loved ones. I am conscious of the impact this places on members of An Garda Síochána involved in such tragic investigations.”

Mr Harris also said the Garda was committed to using available technology to help traffic enforcement.

“The roll-out of our traffic and mobility apps to all gardaí have made vehicle, driver and insurance information more accessible to frontline policing. Our members are actively utilising modern technology in this area of policing with almost 20,000 vehicles checked in one week last month. There is also an ongoing review of equipment and fleet.”

Mr Harris said he recognised there had been “much comment about the numbers of gardaí committed to roads policing duties”.

“As we are aware, each member of An Garda Síochána is involved in roads policing with almost two-thirds of detections for driving under the influence of an intoxicant detected by members of An Garda Síochána attached to frontline core units.

“However, given the rise in fatal road traffic collisions, we must continue to adapt our policing initiatives to increase safety on our roads.”

He said “with immediate effect, each regional assistant commissioner will utilise all uniform personnel, core and noncore, deploying them on high visibility roads policing operations, of 30 minutes’ duration in each tour of duty. Supervisors will ensure compliance with this direction, with the exception of where exigencies of the service arise.

