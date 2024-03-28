Refusal to allow in adequate aid to starving Gazans is ‘criminal’, Tánaiste says

Tánaiste Micheál Martin speaking to the media at the National Emergency Co-ordination Centre in Dublin on Thursday after the publication of the findings of the national risk assessment for Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has described Israel’s refusal to allow adequate quantities of aid into Gaza as “criminal”.

He said Ireland is continuing to work with the European Union and Jordan to get humanitarian aid into the region which, according to the United Nations, is on the verge of famine. This includes the airdropping of Irish supplies into Gaza by Jordanian aircraft.

However, he said there was no replacement for land convoys, which are the only way to ensure sufficient quantities of aid get through to Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

“It is criminal, it is absolutely a scandal that children are malnourished, that half the population is facing famine and the others food insecurity,” the Tánaiste said, in some of his strongest criticism of Israel since its launched its invasion of Gaza following the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7th.

“There is no need for this,” Mr Martin said, adding Israel was also engaged in “excessive checking” of aid convoys at the border which is slowing down humanitarian efforts.

He said he had been told by his Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts that the situation on the ground was “absolutely catastrophic”.

The Tánaiste appealed to Israel to “show humanity and allow the essentials of life to get into Gaza”.

[ ‘Mass influx’ of refugees due to European war seen as potential risk to Ireland ]

Mr Martin was speaking at the launch of the Government’s latest national risk assessment, which categorises the most pressing risks threatening public safety. Also in attendance was European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, who said there was sufficient food aid in Egypt and Jordan to feed Gaza’s population until August, but that the only way to get it to people sufficient quantities is by road.

The EU is supporting airdrops of aid but they are “inefficient and sometimes dangerous”, Mr Lenarčič said.

According to the national risk assessment, the violence in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the risks to Ireland in relation to terrorism and armed conflict.

Other major risks identified in the report include antimicrobial-resistant infection, pandemic and disruption of the food supplies chain.

Asked if Ireland is more at risk today from external threats due to its support of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia, Mr Martin said risks had increased “across Europe”.

He said there were “higher levels of activity” in relation to cyberattacks and maritime security, such as the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in 2022.

There is also increased risk from hybrid attacks and disinformation, he said. “I have concerns about elections. We’ve seen in other jurisdictions clear evidence of interference through different media platforms. They could be more immediate risks.”

He said, however, there are currently no signs of this happening in relation to the upcoming local elections.

For the first time, the national risk assessment identified possible sabotage or damage to undersea infrastructure, including to the two pipelines from the UK which are the country’s sole source of natural gas.

According to the document, Ireland would be particularly at risk from damage to gas pipelines as the country has no gas storage of its own.

Mr Martin said protecting this infrastructure is about more than having naval ships at sea. He said intelligence sharing and collaboration with the private sector are also vital.

He said two naval patrol ships purchased second-hand from New Zealand last year will be put to sea in the coming months.