Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody, says Palestinian government body

Israeli military operation in Khan Younis: Hamas leader in the West Bank has died in Israeli custody after illness. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

A Hamas leader in the West Bank died in Israeli custody after a deterioration in his health condition, a Palestinian governmental body said early on Friday.

Mustafa Muhammad Abu Ara (63) died after being transferred to a hospital from the Ramon jail in southern Israel, the Palestinian Commission of Detainees Affairs said in a statement.

“Before his arrest, he was suffering from serious health problems and needed intensive medical follow-up. However, from the moment of his arrest, Sheikh Abu Ara, like all prisoners, has faced unprecedented crimes ... since the beginning of the war of extermination.”

[ Kamala Harris pushes Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza: ‘I will not be silent’Opens in new window ]

Abu Ara, who was arrested in October last year, was subjected to torture and deprived of medical treatment, the Palestinian body said. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

READ MORE

At least 18 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since the start of the Gaza war on October 7th, the Palestinian Prisoners Association said last month.

Hamas-led attackers killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 captives, according to Israeli tallies. Some 120 hostages are still being held, though Israel believes a third of them are dead.

Gaza health authorities say more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people displaced by fighting that has destroyed much of the enclave and created a humanitarian disaster. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024