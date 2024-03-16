Unsettled weather for bank holiday weekend, but some parades will stay dry

Rain will clear to the east early this evening, followed by clear spells and isolated showers. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The weather is expected to be unsettled for the bank holiday weekend but it will clear up in some areas for the St Patrick’s Day parades tomorrow.

Saturday was due to be dull and wet with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It is expected to be a little breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds and highest temperatures of nine to 13 degrees.

Rain will clear to the east early this evening, followed by clear spells and isolated showers. More frequent showers will move into the west and southwest towards dawn. Lowest temperatures will be in the region of seven to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

There will be a cloudy start to St Patrick’s Day with showers in the west and south spreading across the country through the morning and afternoon. It will turn dry with sunny spells in Munster and Connacht by afternoon, though scattered showers will continue elsewhere until early evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected, with light to moderate southerly winds veering westerly.

There will be a dry and bright start to the day on Monday but it will quickly turn cloudier with outbreaks of rain developing in the west and southwest by afternoon, spreading across the country through the day. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 14 degrees with moderate southerly winds increasing fresh at times.

Monday evening is set to be wet with outbreaks of rain at first, followed by widespread showers later in the night. It will be breezy, with moderate to fresh southerly winds. Lowest temperatures will range from seven to 10 degrees.

Showers will continue on Tuesday, most persistent over the northern half of the country, while Wednesday will be a drier day with sunny spells and just isolated showers.