St Patrick’s Day: All you need to know about this weekend’s parades and events

Triplets Mollie, Emily and Josh Holmes try their warrior costumes ahead of the St Patrick’s Day parade in Cork

This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, on Sunday, is part of a variety of events across a four-day festival, which is expected to attract thousands to the city centre.

Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty is acting as grand marshall of the parade, the theme of which is spréach, the Irish word for spark.

Sunday’s parade begins at 12pm on Parnell Square North and will move through O’Connell Street and across the river Liffey, before moving down Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Nicholas Street, Patrick’s Street and ending on Kevin Street.

Public transport will operate a Sunday timetable on St Patrick’s Day, including intercity trains and Darts, with some additional commuter services in place for those planning to attend the parade.

Luas red and green line services will run Sunday operating hours, and there will be partial closures of both lines.

Dublin Bus services will operate to Sunday timetables and City Tours will not be in operation.

Tara Street station is expected to be closed until 4pm for crowd management purposes.

Dublin City Council has advised the public that the following roads will also be closed on the day:

Western Way from Dominick Street Upper to Mountjoy Street, from 7pm on Saturday, March 16th, to 3pm on Sunday, March 17th.

Mountjoy Street, Mountjoy Street Middle, Palmerstown Place, Wellington Street Lower, St Mary’s Place North, Granby Row, Parnell Square North, Parnell Square East, Cavendish Row, O’Connell Street, Upper and Lower, O’Connell Bridge at 4am-3pm on Sunday, March 17th.

Westmoreland Street, College Green, Dame Street, Lord Edward Street, Christchurch Place, High Street, Nicholas Street, Patrick Street at 4am-5pm on Sunday, March 17th.

New Street South, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Kevin Street Upper, Kevin Street Lower at 4am-6pm on St Patrick’s Day.

Cuffe Street and St Stephen’s Green South at 4am-6.30pm on March 17th.

Throughout the weekend there will be a number of events before and after the parade. These include:

Festival Quarter at The National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks: family activities, gigs and parties at night. There will be a circus and a funfair for children, family workshops, and a food and craft village. Musicians including The Deadlians, Niamh Bury and Louise Mulcahy will perform.

Céilí Mór will be in the Festival Quarter again this year, featuring former Riverdancer Dearbhla Lennon.

Mother will run an 18+ LGBTQ+ céilí again this year on March 16th, at 5pm-11pm. Tickets on sale for €22.65.

CORK

In Cork the St Patrick’s Day parade will begin at Parnell Bridge/South Mall at 1pm on Sunday and will continue along South Mall to Grand Parade, to Patrick’s Street and will end on Merchant’s Quay/Parnell Place.

As part of Cork’s festival there will be an afternoon céilí at the city hall on March 16th and a circus at Elizabeth Fort on March 16th.

GALWAY

Galway’s St Patrick’s Day parade will be its largest in the city. Galway City Council have organised a series of events overthe bank holiday weekend on March 15th-18th to celebrate Ireland’s national holiday.

The parade starts at 11.30am and runs through Galway city centre for more than an hour. The theme for the parade this year is Olympics 2024 and will see up to 3,000 people taking part in the spectacle.

The parade will start at University Road and go over the Salmon Weir Bridge to Eglinton Street and past the viewing stand at Eyre Square, concluding on Prospect Hill.

LIMERICK

Limerick’s St Patrick’s Day parade, themed “a different kind of energy”, will march down Henry Street. The Reviewing Stand will be located on Henry Street (opposite the Savoy Hotel) at the junction of Bedford Row and Shannon Street.

BELFAST

Local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians will be taking part in Belfast’s parade this year, which will start at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Belfast TradFest will be delivering St Patrick’s Music Weekend as part of its overall St Patrick’s celebrations from Friday to Sunday.

A range of free and ticketed events span the traditional arts and include concerts, céilís, displays, taster sessions and workshops. There will also be celebrations at St George’s Market.