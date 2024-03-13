Wednesday’s Top Stories: Dublin restaurant ordered to close after cosmetics found in kitchen; Charlie Bird’s glorious final chapter

Dublin restaurant ordered to close after evidence of bedding and toiletries found on site
A restaurant in Phibsborough was ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month when inspectors found evidence of bedding and other personal items – face washes, oils and toothpaste – on the premises.
A mattress, blankets and duvet were observed by HSE inspectors in the ambient food storage unit of Wakami Sushi and Asian on Phibsborough Road, while cosmetic products were found in the kitchen food wash sink. Hidden Dojo Asian Streetfood, another restaurant within the same premises, was also issued with a closure order.
“Sleeping in areas where food is produced increases the risk of contamination and is strictly prohibited. Personal hygiene including shedding of hair, skin cells, and other particles can introduce contaminants into the food production environment, potentially compromising food safety,” the inspectors’ report of the premises noted.
