Wednesday’s Top Stories: Dublin restaurant ordered to close after cosmetics found in kitchen; Charlie Bird’s glorious final chapter

Charlie Bird, who died on Monday, pictured at The Samaritans phone box in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

A restaurant in Phibsborough was ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month when inspectors found evidence of bedding and other personal items – face washes, oils and toothpaste – on the premises.

A mattress, blankets and duvet were observed by HSE inspectors in the ambient food storage unit of Wakami Sushi and Asian on Phibsborough Road, while cosmetic products were found in the kitchen food wash sink. Hidden Dojo Asian Streetfood, another restaurant within the same premises, was also issued with a closure order.

“Sleeping in areas where food is produced increases the risk of contamination and is strictly prohibited. Personal hygiene including shedding of hair, skin cells, and other particles can introduce contaminants into the food production environment, potentially compromising food safety,” the inspectors’ report of the premises noted.

Biden seals Democratic nomination as US presidential rematch with Trump looms: US president Joe Biden won enough delegates on Tuesday to seal the Democratic Party’s nomination, with a face-off against former president Donald Trump looming in what would be the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Your comment on shame may be telling in that your son may feel some of this, Trish Murphy says. Photograph: Getty

‘I now realise that my son is in a narcissistic relationship, completely controlled and manipulated’: A mother writes to psychotherapist Trish Murphy about her increasingly estranged relationship with her son, saying “I am not quite sure how to maintain our fragile relationship and where to go from here.”

Cheltenham has changed: the days of the romantic underdog are rarer now: Cheltenham has changed quite a bit in the 10 years or so since I was last here, writes Frank McNally. Police with automatic weapons now greet you at the entrance, for one thing.

Sitting in Trinity College Dublin with art work by visual artist Tara Keegan on display around the grounds. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

In the News: Charlie Bird’s courageous final act: Friend and fellow journalist Mark Hennessy remembers the late broadcaster.

