IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Dublin restaurant ordered to close after cosmetics found in kitchen; Charlie Bird’s glorious final chapter

Here are the stories you need to start your day including a reader’s query about their son being in a manipulative relationship

Charlie Bird, who died on Monday, pictured at The Samaritans phone box in St Stephen’s Green, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Wed Mar 13 2024 - 08:02

Dublin restaurant ordered to close after evidence of bedding and toiletries found on site

A restaurant in Phibsborough was ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month when inspectors found evidence of bedding and other personal items – face washes, oils and toothpaste – on the premises.

A mattress, blankets and duvet were observed by HSE inspectors in the ambient food storage unit of Wakami Sushi and Asian on Phibsborough Road, while cosmetic products were found in the kitchen food wash sink. Hidden Dojo Asian Streetfood, another restaurant within the same premises, was also issued with a closure order.

“Sleeping in areas where food is produced increases the risk of contamination and is strictly prohibited. Personal hygiene including shedding of hair, skin cells, and other particles can introduce contaminants into the food production environment, potentially compromising food safety,” the inspectors’ report of the premises noted.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

Your comment on shame may be telling in that your son may feel some of this, Trish Murphy says. Photograph: Getty

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

Sitting in Trinity College Dublin with art work by visual artist Tara Keegan on display around the grounds. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Culture and Life & Style Highlights

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES