Taoiseach will ask President Biden to become involved in the ‘drive for peace’ in Gaza

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media outside Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, US, during the Taoiseach's visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will ask President Joe Biden to follow the lead of past presidents Jimmy Carter and President Bill Clinton and become involved in the push for peace in Gaza when he meets him later this week in the White House.

Speaking in Boston during the second day of this trip to the US, Mr Varadkar said he will be very keen to push the case for a ceasefire when he meets the President for the traditional ‘shamrock bowl ceremony’ in the Oval Room on Sunday.

“More importantly I will ask America to get involved once again in the drive for peace. It happened before with President Carter. It happened before with President Clinton, I think, hopefully, President Biden can take the lead on this,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said he looked forward to engaging with President Biden later this week as well as vice-president Kamala Harris, the Speaker of the House or Representatives Mike Johnson and other congressional leaders.

READ MORE

“What I really want to say to them as thank you for your support so far (on Ukraine). We need to remember the lessons from the 1930s. You can’t appease a dictator. Putin will come back for more.

“Europe and America must stand together on this. We have put forward a funding package as the European Union. The Americans have done the same thing. It’s in all our interests that that be done,” he said.

The Taoiseach backed the decision by Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin to attend the South by South West (SXSW) festival in Austin despite it being boycotted by some artists. Ms Martin is visiting the city in Texas during her visit to the US to coincide with St Patrick’s Day festivities.

“I fully appreciate that people have the right to boycott events, should they choose to do so. And I totally respect that. But it’s not the policy of the Irish Government to engage in boycotts.

“It’s one thing to exclude a country from an event or from a competition or from a sporting event, or a film festival for example. “It’s another thing to exclude yourself (when you were) not excluded and it’s not our policy to boycott. It’s our policy to engage. I absolutely appreciate that other people have a different view and so long as they’re consistent in their boycotts than I think that’s fair enough,” he said.

Mr Varadkar was speaking during a visit to Fenway Park, home of the Boston baseball team, the Red Sox. He was given a tour of the famous stadium and stood at the spot in the outfield where Éamon de Valera stood when he visited the famous ground in June 1919, during his tour of America to argue the case for Irish independence.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to the home of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, US, during the Taoiseach's visit to the US for St Patrick's Day. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

While there he met representatives of an Irish sports performance and technology company, Output Sports: its founder Martin O’Reilly and former Leinster rugby player Adam Byrne, now a biomedical engineer with the company.

The company has expanded from Dublin to the US, where from its base in Boston it works with over 300 clients operating at the elite level in sports.

Later on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar will attend a St Patrick’s Day ceremony for the Irish community in Boston.