Dublin restaurant ordered to close after evidence of bedding and toiletries found on site

In total, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued 10 closure orders in February.

A restaurant in Phibsborough was ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month when inspectors found evidence of a found bedding and other person items – face washes, oils and toothpaste – on the premises.

A mattress, blankets and duvet were observed by HSE inspectors in the ambient food storage unit of Wakami Sushi and Asian on Phibsborough Road, while cosmetic products were found in the kitchen food wash sink. Hidden Dojo Asian Streetfood, another restaurant within the same premises, was also issued with a closure order.

“Sleeping in areas where food is produced increases the risk of contamination and is strictly prohibited. Personal hygiene including shedding of hair, skin cells, and other particles can introduce contaminants into the food production environment, potentially compromising food safety,” the inspectors’ report of the premises noted.

The report also noted poor food storage practices and low sanitation standards.

Inspectors found evidence of a rodent infestation at Coriander Nepalese and Indian Restaurant in Douglas, Co Cork, and noted that “adequate pest control procedures were not in place”.

A report prepared by inspectors noted the presence of “significant” rodent droppings throughout the premises, including on shelves next to open food, and in areas where food was served. Inspectors also found gnawed food packaging.

“Due to the evidence above, there is or is likely to be a serious risk of contamination to foodstuffs and hence a grave and immediate danger to public health,” the report noted.

At Lusk Chinese Takeaway, on Lusk’s Main Street, HSE inspectors noted that raw chicken was being prepared in the premises’ equipment sink. Blood was observed in the sink, “without any evidence of cleaning taking place”, according to the inspector’s report.

The report further noted that at “all stages of production, processing and distribution”, food was not properly protected against contamination, likely rendering it “unfit for human consumption”.

At Strudel Artisan Bakery in Dún Laoghaire, inspectors found evidence of rodent droppings in the food preparation and storage areas of the premises.

A man in Ardkeen, Co Waterford was ordered to cease using a domestic residence to provide “off-site catering”.

In the closure order issued to Shinu George, an inspector noted that as food was being prepared in a domestic residence, it did not “offer sufficient facilities and working space to allow for the hygienic performance, storage and cooking of high-risk foodstuffs for off-site catering”.

In Offbeat Donut in French Church Street, Cork, inspectors found activity of pest activity, and noted that the premises was “not adequately pest proofed”.

Amerta Chinese Restaurant on Clifton Avenue in Monkstown had “very poor standards of cleanliness” and poor food storage practices.

“A grave and immediate danger to food safety exists in this food premises due to a complete failure to monitor and control all food safety hazards,” an inspector’s report noted.

At Hayashi, in Edenderry, Co Offaly, inspectors said there was “insufficient evidence to demonstrate adequate food safety controls in the production of sushi”. They also noted poor cleanliness standards at the premises.

Pure Indulgence, in Littlepace Shopping Centre in Clonee, was ordered to stop advertising and selling food labelled “nut free” because of concerns around cross contamination.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive at FSAI, said that abiding by food safety regulations was a legal requirement.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and the food business owner is legally responsible for ensuring that the food they produce is safe to eat.

“Maintaining a clean premises that is fit for purpose, managing pest control, properly labelling produce and providing traceability information are mandatory legal requirements for all food businesses.

“By neglecting to uphold basic food safety and hygiene standards, a business not only jeopardises the health of its customers, but also risks damaging its own reputation as a trustworthy food business,” she said.