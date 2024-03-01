Weather warnings: Transport disruption and school closures as heavy snowfall takes Met Éireann by surprise

Many areas of Ireland were covered in an unexpected blanket of snow on Friday, a weather event forecasters in Met Éireann said took them by surprise. There has been disruption to transport and a series of weather warnings remains in place for Friday and into Saturday.

Dublin Airport says its flights are running to schedule, but one passenger said her flight to Malaga has been delayed by more than three hours because the crew was waiting for the de-icing machine.

#BREAKING ❄️☃️



Met Eireann has extended its snow-ice warning to Co. Wexford until 6PM!



More on @SouthEastRadio News at noon.#SERNews — Brónagh Gately (@Bronaaaaagh) March 1, 2024

Met Éireann has now updated its weather warning to include all 26 counties and the weather warnings will last, in most places, until 6pm this evening.

A status-yellow ice warning is in place for the State until 6pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

A status-yellow snow-ice warning is now in place for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and all of Munster. It is place until 6pm.

A status-yellow rain warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow until 3am on Saturday after a lot of the heavy snow has started to melt.

To the very kind man in the black BMW near UCD on the N11 who talked me through getting my car up a hill in shocking road conditions, thank you for the knowledge and time taken to keep me on the road. #sneachta — Mary Wilson (@Mary___Wilson) March 1, 2024

Fine Gael election candidate Cllr James Geoghegan has said Met Éireann’s response to getting the forecast wrong this morning has not been good enough.

“Nobody expects our national meteorological service to get it right every time, but when forecasts and warnings are understated, it’s important we learn from it,” Cllr Geoghegan said.

“It’s a bit a glib for Met Eireann to say on the radio this morning that it didn’t have a crystal ball when traffic is at standstill with road and footpath conditions in a treacherous state.

“Snow in Dublin or Ireland generally is a rare event, but it can be as dangerous for road users as the risks of a falling tree from high winds, which is why Orange weather warnings are issued.

“This time, however, we need to acknowledge that the system has failed. Just like freak snow events of recent times, there is chaos on the M50, trains had to be cancelled and there is no grit on our footpaths.”

Dublin Bus says its services are operating, but are subject to delays. There are diversions in a number of places.

Route 44 is operating to and from Kilternan only. Unable to serve Enniskerry, Larkhill and Sandyford Village.

Route 40 is unable to serve Cardiffsbridge Road, diverted via N2 in both directions.

Route 46aTowards Phoenix ParkUnable to serve Foxrock Avenue, Foxrock Park, Deansgrange Village and Kill Lane.Towards Dún LaoghaireNormal route.

Route 123 is operating to and from Ballybough Bridge / Summerhill only. Unable to serve the Marino area.

Series of weather warnings in place

Met Éireann has put a series of weather warnings in place on Friday. In Northern Ireland a yellow snow warning is in place for Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry from 3am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

A series of weather warnings was put in place by Met Éireann on Friday

Rain, sleet & snow across Connacht & much of Leinster will move southwards across the rest of the country this afternoon, turning increasingly to rain as it does so, except on higher ground🌧️❄️



Hail & isolated thunderstorms are possible too⤵️https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS pic.twitter.com/c00j9NuRPn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2024

Snow falling in Dublin's Dolphin Barn on Friday morning. A yellow warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow until 3am on Saturday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

‘It wasn’t clear until this morning’ – forecasters taken by surprise

Met Éireann has admitted it was taken by surprise when Ireland woke to heavy falls of snow in places on Friday morning.

Many parts of the north of the country faced travel disruption with a number of school closures. The problems were most acute in the Greater Dublin Area with long delays on routes into the city and disruption to Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann services.

Met Éireann issued a yellow weather warning at 5pm on Thursday for heavy rain with some sleet and snow, but only on higher ground.

“It wasn’t clear until this morning that the snow would be as heavy as it is and as widespread as it is,” Met Éireann forecaster Brandon Creagh told the Today with Claire Byrne Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

“The models had the freezing levels too high up over hills and higher areas, but it turns out that because of the complex dynamics in the upper air that pushed the snow down further and that’s what led to lying snow in many areas.”

“Snow is notoriously the most difficult to predict in Ireland. Maybe if we had a crystal ball we would have issued an orange warning, but if we overwarn, people won’t believe warnings when they come,” said Mr Creagh.

Met Éireann on Friday issued a yellow-level ice warning for tonight and into Saturday morning for all of Ireland

Wicklow County Council wishes to advise motorists to avoid the Wicklow Gap and the Sally Gap due to the adverse weather conditions. #WicklowCountyCouncil #YourCouncil #WicklowMunicipalDistrict pic.twitter.com/7OLJNZhUva — Wicklow County Council (@wicklowcoco) March 1, 2024

March, to quote the well-known weather proverb, has come in like a lion as the (meteorological) season of spring begins. But if you think it’s snowy where you are, have a gander at what it’s like up in the Wicklow Mountains.

There are many pictures of the snow coming in from around the country. Here is a selection of the best ones so far

[ In Pictures: Snow falls across Ireland as March brings a ‘white spring’ ]

The unexpectedly heavy snow caused widespread traffic disruption in the Greater Dublin Area on Friday morning with congestion on all major routes into the city and collisions on the M1 and M11.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) spokesman Sean O’Neill said the M50 was particularly congested in the Dundrum area following a road incident. The full winter-maintenance programme has been put into operation.

“This has been primarily an east coast event. It has been very localised,” he said.

The Dart was suspended between Sandymount and Blackrock with Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets, Irish Rail said.

There was also significant disruption to Sligo/Maynooth/Phoenix Park services between Glasnevin and Connolly.

Wicklow County Council said Enniskerry and surrounding areas should be avoided if possible as road conditions were “quite dangerous”, while the R761 Bray-Greystones Road at Windgates was “blocked with stuck traffic”.

Some Bus Éireann services to and from Dublin and Donegal and Cavan were cancelled because of bad weather along with services between Cavan and Dundalk.

There are reports of schools in Cavan, Leitrim and Longford been closed due to the weather.

Motorists have been advised to take extra care on the roads.

The rain, sleet and snow will move southwards across the rest of the country throughout the day falling mostly as rain in the afternoon except on higher ground. It will be cold for the first day of the meteorological spring with temperatures of between 3 and 7 degrees.