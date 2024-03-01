Chance of further snow and sleet in parts over weekend following unexpected downpours

There could be further snow and sleet falling in parts of the country this weekend, according to the national forecaster, following the unexpected downpour on Friday that caused significant travel disruption and school closures.

On Friday, there were three yellow weather warnings in place: a status yellow snow-ice warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and Munster was in place until 6pm on Friday, while a yellow rain warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath and Wicklow was in place until 3am on Saturday.

A yellow ice warning for the entire country came into effect at 6pm on Friday and will end at 9am on Saturday.

[ How did Met Éireann get caught by surprise with Friday morning’s snowfall? ]

Met Éireann senior forecaster Gerry Murphy said the body could, in hindsight, have issued an orange level snow and ice warning, but the extent of the snow took Met Éireann by surprise. The weather warning for snow and ice was issued at 3am on Friday.

“It was very short notice and that wasn’t much comfort for people commuting,” he told RTÉ radio One. “The magnitude of the snow that did occur was more than was in our warning.”

[ In Pictures: Snow falls across Ireland as March brings a ‘white spring’ ]

Mr Murphy reiterated that it was “notoriously tricky” to forecast when there is a mixture of rain, sleet and snow as to what will fall. In some cases yellow snow warnings have been issued which have not materialised.

The heavy snow caused considerable disruption throughout the country, with some schools in Cavan, Longford and Roscommon reported to have closed and four League of Ireland games being postponed.

There were long tailbacks on primary roads and motorways in the early morning, while the M50 was closed for over an hour on Friday afternoon.

Public transport operators curtailed services or put diversions in place on Friday morning as a result of the weather, before full services resumed that afternoon, though with significant delays for some operators.

Longford County Council warned some roads in the county were partially blocked due to the early morning snow. Snow ploughs were deployed to these locations on a priority basis, with national and regional routes being addressed first.

Wicklow County Council, meanwhile, urged the public to avoid upland areas due to the heavy snowfall. Snow ploughs were working on clearing the route, however, some vehicles went off road in advance of the roads being cleared.

Groups working with homeless people and refugees raised concerns about the conditions for people who are living in tents on the streets.

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) shared images of tents, which international protection applicants were living in, having collapsed beneath the heavy snowfall. Many of those living in the area said their belongings had been ruined and they were freezing cold.

It was a “terrible and distressing” situation, the IRC said on social media, and criticised the Government and council’s response.

Tents, some flooded and collapsed from snow, used by migrants and other people experiencing homeless outside the International Protection Office during in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Moving into the weekend, Met Éireann said the frost and ice will slowly clear on Saturday morning, and there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers through the day, some of which will be heavy.

Showers will mainly be of rain but a few will possibly fall as hail, sleet and snow in the west and north.

It will be a bright day on Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers, becoming isolated towards the evening.

Temperatures will fall quickly after dark on Sunday night under clear skies with frost and icy patches developing, and lows of -2 to +2 degrees.