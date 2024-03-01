In Pictures: Snow falls across Ireland as March brings a ‘white spring’

Ireland woke to snowfalls on Friday, the first day of (meteorological) spring. While “snow was general all over Ireland”, to paraphrase James Joyce, it was particularly heavy in parts of the midlands, some Border counties and in Dublin.

A young girl walks her dog at Drummany Spirit, Cavan, as heavy snowfalls in the area closed schools on Friday morning. Photograph: Lorraine Teevan

Snow falls in Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

A white scene in Dublin. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd/The Irish Times

There were long tailbacks on the M3 near Castleknock. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Margot the Cavapoo enjoys her walk in the Blessington Basin, Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Taking a photograph. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

People walk through snow in Dublin this morning. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The morning commute. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Donal O’Dea and his dog 'Reily' in Fairview Park, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

The school run in Lucan, Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A person uses an umbrella for shelter on Griffith Avenue as snow falls on the Northside of Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Beth Broderick from Milltown sleds down a hill. Photograph: Nick Elliott/INPHO