In Pictures: Snow falls across Ireland as March brings a ‘white spring’
There were particularly heavy snowfalls in parts of the midlands, some Border counties and in Dublin
Fri Mar 1 2024 - 11:02
Ireland woke to snowfalls on Friday, the first day of (meteorological) spring. While “snow was general all over Ireland”, to paraphrase James Joyce, it was particularly heavy in parts of the midlands, some Border counties and in Dublin.
