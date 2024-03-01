Multiple League of Ireland games called off due to snow

Four games in the League of Ireland have been postponed due to heavy snowfall, particularly in the east of country, today.

In the Premier Division, the pitches of Dalymount Park and Tallaght Stadium failed pitch inspections amid adverse weather for the games of Bohemians against Dundalk, and Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United respectively.

In the First Division, Bray Wanderers against Longford Town at the Carlisle Grounds has been postponed, as has Wexford against Cobh Ramblers at Ferrycarrig Park.

Derry City against St Patrick’s Athletic, Galway United against Waterford and Sligo Rovers against Shelbourne in the Premier Division are still to played at the moment as planned.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have sent a warning to fans amid the increase of flares at matches in the league. In a statement, the club said it is “adopting a zero-tolerance approach with anyone found with, or using, pyro.” They will receive “indefinite bans from Tallaght Stadium and barred from accessing away match tickets”.

Bohemians supporters were banned from attending games as punishment for a flare striking their own player Cian Byrne at Richmond Park last month.