Former HSE executive’s redundancy payment in line with Government policy, says Donohoe

The almost €400,000 redundancy payment made to a former HSE deputy director general was the outcome of a legal process and was in line with Government policy, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said.

The HSE said on Wednesday that Dean Sullivan, who was appointed six years ago as deputy director general, had left its employment “by agreement and redundancy”.

Mr Sullivan had been employed by the HSE since July 2017 as deputy director general – chief strategy and planning officer, initially for a five-year period. In July 2022 he became HSE chief strategy officer.

The HSE said Mr Sullivan would receive €388,983 as part of the agreement but “would not receive all of that amount net”.

Speaking during a visit to Waterford, reported on RTÉ radio’s News at One, Mr Donohoe said there were two elements to the deal made with Mr Sullivan, the legal element and the severance element.

“The severance element of it is completely in line with our policy regarding redundancy programmes and then the severance element was the outcome of a legal process. All of this is in line with how these matters are dealt with and the cost of it is being made publicly available.”

“With regard to the RTÉ settlements, I do have to respect the legal advice that defined the conclusion of those processes, but here as this was the outcome of a legal process it has been agreed that there can be transparency around the outcome. I think that is appropriate.”

Mr Donohoe said public servants leave their posts “on a very regular basis”.

“All of these departures happen in accordance with the relevant human resources policy and the circulars in the area and these departures do regularly happen. What is happening here today is that information is being made transparent and the cost of it is being made transparent.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson David Cullinan said he welcomed the fact that confidentiality has been waived on this occasion.

“I do welcome the fact that there was at least a waiver of the confidentiality agreement in this instance, and we know what the amount is, but I think there is more that the department and the HSE need to do to inform us as to how this came about. What were the circumstances behind this? How did they arrive at the figure?

“Because for the vast, vast majority of people, these are huge amounts of money. It’s taxpayers’ money. And there has to be absolute full accountability and transparency”