Tuesday’s Top Stories: Gardaí believe Michael Lynn used stolen cash to bankroll money-laundering scheme; Cyclist killed in Dublin is second member of UCD Cycling Club to die on roads in a year

Gardaí believe Michael Lynn used stolen cash to bankroll money-laundering scheme following return to Ireland
Gardaí believe disgraced former solicitor Michael Lynn returned to Ireland with a substantial portion of the €17.9 million he stole from banks and used the cash to bankroll a fresh criminal scheme here.
The 55-year-old was jailed on Monday for 5½ years for stealing vast sums of money from six financial institutions in Ireland during the property boom. He was convicted of the thefts in December following a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after his extradition from Brazil.
In parallel to the prosecution, detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have been conducting a sprawling investigation into Lynn’s financial dealings in Ireland since his return from South America.
