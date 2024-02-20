Tuesday’s Top Stories: Gardaí believe Michael Lynn used stolen cash to bankroll money-laundering scheme; Cyclist killed in Dublin is second member of UCD Cycling Club to die on roads in a year

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, takes part in a meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in Belgium. Photograph: Yves Herman/AFP/Getty

Gardaí believe disgraced former solicitor Michael Lynn returned to Ireland with a substantial portion of the €17.9 million he stole from banks and used the cash to bankroll a fresh criminal scheme here.

The 55-year-old was jailed on Monday for 5½ years for stealing vast sums of money from six financial institutions in Ireland during the property boom. He was convicted of the thefts in December following a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after his extradition from Brazil.

In parallel to the prosecution, detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have been conducting a sprawling investigation into Lynn’s financial dealings in Ireland since his return from South America.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Julian Assange: UK court considers last-ditch bid to fight US extradition: Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will begin a last-ditch attempt on Tuesday to fight his extradition to the United States where he could face life in prison if convicted of spying charges.

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will begin a last-ditch attempt on Tuesday to fight his extradition to the United States where he could face life in prison if convicted of spying charges. ‘We didn’t realise it was just the beginning’: Ukraine marks 10-year path from revolution to war: During Ukraine’s decade-long fight to finally be free from Russia, St Michael’s monastery in central Kyiv has become a place where people come to mourn their dead, revive their spirits and then return, whether soldier or civilian, to their part in the battle.

The Big Read

A woman shares her experience of taking a case involving historical sexual abuse, what drove her to it, and what is keeping her going. Photograph: Piero Facci/Getty

‘It’s 1,000 days since I picked up the phone to report I’d been sexually abused as a child’: “To feel heard and listened to kept me going through those tough six years.” These are the words of 25-year-old Hannah Irish as she spoke outside the courts in January following the sentencing of her cousin. Thirty-year-old Bill Irish was convicted by a jury of sexual assault and oral rape of his young cousin on dates between 2004 and 2010. He received a sentence of 5½ years.

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

Gerry Thornley: Who could replace Hugo Keenan? Ciarán Frawley’s versatility may finally work in his favour: The Leinster fullback is likely to be ruled out of Saturday’s game against Wales, and Frawley now looks both best placed and best equipped to play at fullback for Ireland.

Picture of the Day

Luke (8) and Charlie (4) Mullen captivated by Ireland’s emigrant heritage as they explore memorabilia at the Cobh Heritage Centre. Photograph: Chani Anderson

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters