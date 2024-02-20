IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Gardaí believe Michael Lynn used stolen cash to bankroll money-laundering scheme; Cyclist killed in Dublin is second member of UCD Cycling Club to die on roads in a year

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Care amendment criticised by two more bodies in further blow to Yes Yes referendum campaign

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, takes part in a meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in Belgium. Photograph: Yves Herman/AFP/Getty

Tue Feb 20 2024 - 07:45

Gardaí believe Michael Lynn used stolen cash to bankroll money-laundering scheme following return to Ireland

Gardaí believe disgraced former solicitor Michael Lynn returned to Ireland with a substantial portion of the €17.9 million he stole from banks and used the cash to bankroll a fresh criminal scheme here.

The 55-year-old was jailed on Monday for 5½ years for stealing vast sums of money from six financial institutions in Ireland during the property boom. He was convicted of the thefts in December following a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after his extradition from Brazil.

In parallel to the prosecution, detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have been conducting a sprawling investigation into Lynn’s financial dealings in Ireland since his return from South America.

A woman shares her experience of taking a case involving historical sexual abuse, what drove her to it, and what is keeping her going. Photograph: Piero Facci/Getty

Luke (8) and Charlie (4) Mullen captivated by Ireland’s emigrant heritage as they explore memorabilia at the Cobh Heritage Centre. Photograph: Chani Anderson

