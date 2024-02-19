Cyclist killed in Dublin is second member of UCD Cycling Club to die on roads in a year

Gardaí at the scene of the incident between a car and a cyclist in Kinsealy, Dublin, on Sunday after which the cyclist died. Photograph: Padraig O'Reilly

A cyclist who died from injuries he sustained in a road traffic crash with a driver in Dublin on Sunday morning has been named as married father-of-three John Walsh.

From Malahide in north Dublin, Mr Walsh was a racing cyclist and a member of UCD Cycling Club. It is understood he was out on a training ride on Sunday morning when he suffered fatal injuries in the crash with a driver on Malahide Road, Kinsealy.

While the injured man was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to Beaumont Hospital, he was pronounced dead at the hospital later on Sunday. A Garda investigation, based at Coolock station, is under way into the collision.

Mr Walsh is the second cyclist from UCD Cycling Club – whose members race on the road and track and also compete in leisure events – to lose his life on the roads in less than a year.

Last May, Gabriele Glodenyte was killed in a crash with a car driver while she was on a training ride near Garristown, north Co Dublin, with her partner Seán Landers, a national champion racing cyclist.

On Monday in a statement, UCD Cycling Club confirmed its member, Mr Walsh, had died on Sunday, adding it was paying tribute to him with “the deepest of sorrow”.

“John has been in the club many years and was a crucial part of the club’s activities especially during his time as a student when he was club captain, and had taken out his licence to race again in the club colours this year,” it said.

“We will deeply miss John who was always to be seen ripping up the corners of Mondello (Park, Co Kildare) on a Tuesday night. Our sincere condolences to John’s wife, children, family and friends. May the wind be always at your back.”

Mr Walsh’s death notice said he would be “deeply missed by his family who adored him”. It added he was the “beloved husband of Olivia and loving and devoted father to Andrew, Rowan, and Morgan”. He is also survived by his “loving father Norman and mother Anne; brothers Niall and Louis and sister Helen”.

The scene of the crash was sealed off on Sunday and examined by Garda crash scene investigators. Gardaí in Coolock have also appealed for witnesses, including any road users who may have been recording footage in the area at the time, to come forward.

Witnesses can contact the Garda investigation team in Coolock station on (01) 6664200.