IrelandMorning Briefing

Monday’s Top Stories: Gold for Wiffen; faulty goods cost Irish consumers €1bn a year

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day including, 24-year-old from Co Donegal says she ‘can no longer afford to live in the Republic’

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen on the way to winning gold in the men's 1,500m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty

Mon Feb 19 2024 - 07:47

Legal body criticises ‘sexist’ amendment on carers

A legal analysis carried out by the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) concerning next month’s referendum proposals has led to it supporting the proposed “family” amendment to the Constitution but not the “ineffective” and “implicitly sexist” amendment on carers.

The care amendment is unlikely to provide carers, people with disabilities or older people with new enforceable rights or improved services from the State, Flac said.

The proposal gives constitutional expression to “harmful stereotypes” in care provision and “potentially compromises” the rights of people with disabilities.

News from around the World

The Big Read

There are no rent pressure zones in Co Donegal but there is pressure on its renters, writes Ellen O'Donoghue. Pictured is renter Kamile Satinskaite

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

Cillian Murphy accepts the leading actor award for Oppenheimer at the 2024 Baftas, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Photograph: Kate Green/Bafta/Getty

Culture Highlights

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES