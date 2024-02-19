Monday’s Top Stories: Gold for Wiffen; faulty goods cost Irish consumers €1bn a year

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen on the way to winning gold in the men's 1,500m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty

A legal analysis carried out by the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac) concerning next month’s referendum proposals has led to it supporting the proposed “family” amendment to the Constitution but not the “ineffective” and “implicitly sexist” amendment on carers.

The care amendment is unlikely to provide carers, people with disabilities or older people with new enforceable rights or improved services from the State, Flac said.

The proposal gives constitutional expression to “harmful stereotypes” in care provision and “potentially compromises” the rights of people with disabilities.

There are no rent pressure zones in Co Donegal but there is pressure on its renters, writes Ellen O'Donoghue. Pictured is renter Kamile Satinskaite

Donegal’s rent crisis: ‘I can no longer afford to live in the Republic. That’s not something you want to admit’: Donegal has seen one of biggest jumps in rental costs recently as local tenants compete with tourists for scarce properties.

Irish consumers out of pocket by €1bn a year due to faulty goods and services, study reveals: Faulty goods or services cost Irish consumers almost €1 billion a year while about 1.6 million adults have problems with something they bought over the last 12 months, a new study finds.

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen wins second gold medal at World Championships with dominant swim: Armagh native chased world record in 1500m freestyle as he finished 10 seconds ahead of next competitor.

Cillian Murphy accepts the leading actor award for Oppenheimer at the 2024 Baftas, held at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Photograph: Kate Green/Bafta/Getty

Baftas 2024: Cillian Murphy scoops best actor award for Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy has been named best actor at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards, in London, for his performance as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which also won the award for best film. He therefore remains on track to become the second Irish person – and the first born in the country – to win best actor at the Oscars. (Daniel Day-Lewis won as an Irish citizen.)

