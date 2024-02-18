Baftas 2024: Cillian Murphy scoops best actor award for Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has been named best actor at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards in London for his performance as the eponymous father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. He thus remains on track to become the first person born in Ireland to win best actor at the Oscars.

The Cork actor beat Barry Keoghan, nominated for Saltburn, at this evening’s ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. “Oppenheimer was this colossally knotty complex character, and he meant different things to different people,” Murphy said. “One man’s monster is another man’s hero. That’s why I love movies ... as a place to interrogate and investigate that complexity.”

Already a winner at the Golden Globes, Murphy now progresses to the Screen Actors Guild awards, in the United States next weekend, in a state of hopeful expectation.

It was also a good evening for Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, produced by the Irish company Element Pictures.

The Irish producers Medb Riordan and Shirley O’Connor were among the team winning outstanding British debut for Savannah Leaf’s Earth Mama. A hit at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, the film follows a pregnant woman’s travails in the Bay Area of California. David Beckham was there to hand out the award.

Oppenheimer clocked up early wins as its sweep through awards season continued. To the surprise of nobody, Nolan won the best-director Bafta at a gallop. “I have so many people to thank for this,” he said. “An incredible cast, led by the peerless Cillian Murphy. To Emma Thomas, our producer; I love you.”

Robert Downey jnr, a strong favourite for the Nolan film, slipped past Paul Mescal, nominated for All of Us Strangers, to take the best-supporting-actor prize. “I played a guy named Tony in the MCU for about 12 years,” a witty Downey jnr said, referencing his role as Iron Man. “And then recently that dude Chris Nolan suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last-ditch effort to resurrect my dwindling credibility.”

Robbie Ryan, among Ireland’s most celebrated cinematographers, had a decent chance in that category for Poor Things, but Hoyte van Hoytema took the prize for Oppenheimer.