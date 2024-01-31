Wednesday’s Top Stories: Varadkar and Sunak clash over UK Troubles law amid Stormont breakthrough; Extra 120,000 homes may be needed by 2030

Aliza Blu Doody (5), Levi Jordan (6) and Ivy Walsh (7) with Cristian Dirocie at the launch of National St. Patrick’s Festival. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

British prime minister Rishi Sunak strongly criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for Ireland’s case against the UK’s legacy act during a telephone call between the two men on Tuesday to discuss the breakthrough at Stormont.

Mr Varadkar announced before Christmas that the Irish Government would take legal action in the European Court of Human Rights against the UK over the legislation, which allows immunity to be offered to the perpetrators of Troubles-era crimes

In a call on Tuesday, Mr Sunak criticised the decision, and expressed the British government’s “disappointment” that Dublin would take the case at such a sensitive time in Northern Ireland.

Ukraine denies that top general faces dismissal: Officials in Ukraine denied that its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was poised to sack its popular top general, Valery Zaluzhnyi, as Washington warned that Russia could reoccupy liberated areas of Ukraine if the US Congress continued to block new military aid for Kyiv.

Fiachra Gallagher writes that for those who remember Ann’s death, January 31st is a painful reminder. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

‘It’s time to let Ann Lovett lie in peace. It’s gone on for too long’: The 40th anniversary of Ann Lovett’s death in a grotto in Granard is remembered in silence in the Co Longford town.

How to be smart with your wedding budget, save money and still have the day of your dreams: According to industry experts, those saying “I do” after a period of inflation can still have the day of their dreams, if they keep these tips in mind.

Seán Moran: GAA shouldn’t throw out the TMO baby with the bath water: There are surely ways of using video technology to assist referees without making them feel redundant.

