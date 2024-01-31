IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Varadkar and Sunak clash over UK Troubles law amid Stormont breakthrough; Extra 120,000 homes may be needed by 2030

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including UK government set to publish deal which will set stage for Stormont return

Aliza Blu Doody (5), Levi Jordan (6) and Ivy Walsh (7) with Cristian Dirocie at the launch of National St. Patrick’s Festival. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Wed Jan 31 2024 - 08:20
Varadkar and Sunak clash over UK Troubles law amid Stormont breakthrough

British prime minister Rishi Sunak strongly criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for Ireland’s case against the UK’s legacy act during a telephone call between the two men on Tuesday to discuss the breakthrough at Stormont.

Mr Varadkar announced before Christmas that the Irish Government would take legal action in the European Court of Human Rights against the UK over the legislation, which allows immunity to be offered to the perpetrators of Troubles-era crimes

In a call on Tuesday, Mr Sunak criticised the decision, and expressed the British government’s “disappointment” that Dublin would take the case at such a sensitive time in Northern Ireland.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

  • Ukraine denies that top general faces dismissal: Officials in Ukraine denied that its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was poised to sack its popular top general, Valery Zaluzhnyi, as Washington warned that Russia could reoccupy liberated areas of Ukraine if the US Congress continued to block new military aid for Kyiv.

The Big Read

Fiachra Gallagher writes that for those who remember Ann’s death, January 31st is a painful reminder. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

The best from Opinion

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES