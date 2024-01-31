Wednesday’s Top Stories: Varadkar and Sunak clash over UK Troubles law amid Stormont breakthrough; Extra 120,000 homes may be needed by 2030

Varadkar and Sunak clash over UK Troubles law amid Stormont breakthrough
British prime minister Rishi Sunak strongly criticised Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for Ireland’s case against the UK’s legacy act during a telephone call between the two men on Tuesday to discuss the breakthrough at Stormont.
Mr Varadkar announced before Christmas that the Irish Government would take legal action in the European Court of Human Rights against the UK over the legislation, which allows immunity to be offered to the perpetrators of Troubles-era crimes
In a call on Tuesday, Mr Sunak criticised the decision, and expressed the British government’s “disappointment” that Dublin would take the case at such a sensitive time in Northern Ireland.
Top News Stories
- UK government set to publish deal which will set stage for Stormont return: The UK government is due to publish the details of its deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which sets the stage for the return of the Stormont powersharing institutions.
- Irish medical negligence legal costs among highest in world, report says: Legal costs in Irish medical negligence cases are among the highest in the world, according to a report that says the slow pace of legal actions here is damaging patients and doctors’ mental wellbeing.
- An extra 120,000 homes may be needed by 2030, Ministers warned: Ministers have been privately warned that an extra 120,000 homes will likely be needed by 2030, as the Government finalises a fresh plan which could see eight to 10 new large housing developments in Dublin and surrounding counties.
- Girl (5) stabbed in Parnell Square attack readmitted to intensive care: The five-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a stabbing outside a school on Parnell Square last November is understood to have been readmitted to intensive care.
- Irish decision on whether to back genocide case against Israel is ‘months away’: It will be months before Ireland takes a decision on whether or not to make an intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, the Government signalled on Tuesday.


News from around the World
- Ukraine denies that top general faces dismissal: Officials in Ukraine denied that its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, was poised to sack its popular top general, Valery Zaluzhnyi, as Washington warned that Russia could reoccupy liberated areas of Ukraine if the US Congress continued to block new military aid for Kyiv.
'It's time to let Ann Lovett lie in peace. It's gone on for too long': The 40th anniversary of Ann Lovett's death in a grotto in Granard is remembered in silence in the Co Longford town.
How to be smart with your wedding budget, save money and still have the day of your dreams: According to industry experts, those saying "I do" after a period of inflation can still have the day of their dreams, if they keep these tips in mind.
Seán Moran: GAA shouldn't throw out the TMO baby with the bath water: There are surely ways of using video technology to assist referees without making them feel redundant.
