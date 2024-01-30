Alleged UN staff involvement in Hamas October attack must be ‘investigated’, says Taoiseach

Palestinian men and children demonstrate in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, urging continued international support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees. Photograph: Getty Images

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is “shocking” that UN staff could have been involved in a terrorist attack and the matter needs to be “investigated thoroughly”.

Mr Varadkar said the Government has taken the decision not to suspend State funding to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (Unrwa).

Several countries have suspended financing for the agency after Israel accused a dozen employees of involvement in Hamas’s October 7th attack, during which it claims 1,200 people were killed and 253 abducted.

The United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Italy, Australia and Canada have all suspended their funding for the relief agency while an investigation into the allegations takes place.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said: “I was really shocked and appalled that it was even possible that UN staff would have been involved in the terrorist attack on October 7th and if it turns out to be true, I think it will do damage to the agency and to the UN.

“It’s a very serious matter, even if it is a small number of staff in a very big agency. I think it is shocking to think that UN staff could be involved in any form of terrorist attack and it does need to be investigated thoroughly.”

The Taoiseach added that people in Palestine needed humanitarian aid, healthcare and education and the Government believed it would be “a disproportionate response to suspend our funding. For that reason we were among a number of countries, indeed perhaps one of the first countries to say that we would continue to fund the agency, providing €36 million this year to help Palestinians, 18 of which through Unrwa and we have confidence Philippe Lazzarini [commissioner general of Unrwa] to immediately terminate the contracts of a small number of employees suspected in terrorism.”

The ICJ interim's ruling for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel ordered Israel to take measures to prevent and punish incitement of genocide.

Separately, Mr Varadkar said the Republic welcomed the decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order provisional measures in the South Africa versus Israel case.

“I think it is important to point out that the court did not make any findings of genocide against Israel, but did say that South Africa has a relevant case that can be considered and we are now taking a rigorous legal analysis of this matter,” he said.

“Our understanding from our initial legal advice is that the term joint is not the correct one to use.”

The Fine Gael leader added that the Republic could make an intervention, but could not actually do so until South Africa had submitted its main case.

“They’ve told us they won’t be doing that for three to four months,” he added.

Sinn Féin will table a motion later on Tuesday in the Dáil to mandate the Republic to support the case by South Africa against Israel under the Genocide Convention. Party spokesman on foreign affairs Matt Carthy said a notification to the ICJ that the Republic intended to join proceedings would send “a huge message to the world”.