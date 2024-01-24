Thousands protest at Leinster House calling on State to join Israel genocide case

Thousands of people protested at Leinster House on Wednesday, calling on the Government to support South Africa’s case alleging genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The ICJ has begun hearing a landmark legal action brought by South Africa which accuses Israel of breaching the UN genocide convention in its conduct of the war against Hamas and demands the suspension of its military campaign.

The case was filed last month by South Africa and alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel are genocidal in character” with the specific intention to “destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group”.

Three months of Israeli bombardment has laid much of the coastal enclave to waste, killing more than 25,000 people and driving nearly the entire population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes.

The large crowd gathered at Leinster House on Wednesday arrived with flags and banners, and heard from a number of speakers who denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza and accused the Government of turning a blind eye to the atrocities.

The crowds stretched up and down Molesworth St and Kildare St, while a large installation that simply read “Gaza” in bright lights against a black backdrop was set up in front of the gates of the parliament.

Oisin O’Dea (27) from Blanchardstown in Dublin, attending the demonstration with his young son, said he was “horrified” by the events in the Middle East.

“Every evening when you turn on the news, there has been another building flattened or another group of people who have been bombed,” he said. “It is unforgivable what is going on. I felt it was important to bring my young lad here tonight.”

Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Cathy Walsh (31) from Stoneybatter in Dublin said it was important for Ireland’s reputation that it join the South African case in the ICJ.

“We cannot stand idly by and do nothing when thousands of innocent men, women, and children are being slaughtered,” she said. “Words are not enough in this case. We need action from our Government on this, and we need it now.”

Ciarán Connolly (19) said the Palestinian people need international support “now more than ever”.

“This is a defining moment,” he said. “We are witnessing a genocide in front of our eyes. The international leaders of today will not have the comfort of being able to say they didn’t know. We can see it happening.”

The protest was supported by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), the Union of Students of Ireland, the Irish Anti-War Movement, Academics for Palestine, Teachers for Palestine, Mothers Against Genocide, Action for Palestine Ireland and others.

The protest was organised to coincide with a Dáil motion put forward by the Social Democrats calling on the Government to “take its obligations under the Genocide Convention seriously and support South Africa in its efforts to stop a genocide in Gaza by intervening in the case at the ICJ as a matter of urgency at the earliest possible opportunity”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday the Government agrees South Africa’s case against Israel is “valid”, but that it will wait until South Africa files its main case and then decide “on the nature of any intervention”.

IPSC vice-chairwoman Fatin Al Tamimi said: “We are urging the Irish Government to support South Africa’s brave and principled stance at the ICJ. The Irish people stand firmly with the Palestinian people, the Irish Government needs to reflect the public’s will.

“We encourage people to come and stand with us this evening to say that our government is not doing enough – we demand more, and we demand it now, today.”