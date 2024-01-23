Government agrees that South Africa’s case against Israel in International Court of Justice is ‘valid’

The Government is to table a Dáil motion on Tuesday that Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin says will offer clarity on Ireland’s position and call for an immediate end to the violence.

The Government agrees that South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice is “valid”, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said the Government will wait until South Africa files its main case and then decide “on the nature of any intervention”. He said the Government was committed to supporting any decision of the ICJ on preliminary measures.

“We will wait until South Africa files its memorial, its main case, we will consider it and at that point, we’ll decide on the nature of any intervention,” he said. “But we do agree that South Africa’s case is valid.”

The latest war in the Middle East was sparked after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, killing some 1,200 people.

More than 25,000 people in Gaza are said to have been killed since by Israel’s invasion and bombing campaign according to the Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave which is governed by Hamas.

Separately, the Taoiseach said the Attorney General will travel to the Hague next month to make a submission on Ireland’s behalf, in person, in an existing case involving Israel’s actions in Palestine and the West Bank.

The Fine Gael leader said the AG will travel to the International Court of Justice on February 22nd and this demonstrated the Government “take these things seriously”.

“That relates to an existing case before the ICJ in relation to Israel’s actions in Palestine and the West Bank,” he said.

“So I hope that proves that we’re taking this seriously, that we take the ICG seriously, we want to do this properly, just as we have with that case, and just as we did in relation to Ukraine.”

Opposition parties are putting pressure on the Government to outline whether Ireland will support South Africa’s International Court of Justice case that accuses Israel of genocide in the war in Gaza.

The case filed last month by South Africa alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel are genocidal in character” with the specific intention to “destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group”.

The Social Democrats have tabled a Dáil motion for debate on Wednesday calling for the Government to support South Africa’s ICJ case.

Its spokesman on foreign affairs Gary Gannon said the key part of the motion “calls on the Government to take its obligations under the Genocide Convention seriously and support South Africa in its efforts to stop a genocide in Gaza by intervening in the case at the ICJ as a matter of urgency at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Mr Gannon said: “Ireland ratified the Genocide Convention in 1978. The obligations for States are very clear. The Court will determine if a genocide is happening.”

Mr Gannon highlighted the deaths of journalists and health workers in the current war and said that “80 per cent of the world’s most hungry at the moment are in Gaza.”

He added: “If we’re not going to even begin to act, initiate our action now, when will we?”

Earlier Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik outlined her efforts to reach cross-party agreement on a similar motion.

She said she had bee circulating wording proposed by Sadaka, the Ireland Palestine Alliance, which” wants to see a joint statement in support of the people of Gaza coming from the Irish parliament”.

Ms Bacik said she hopes the wording in Government motion will be strong.

She said: “We want to see Ireland joining ... and supporting South Africa in their case under the Genocide Convention against Israel and we believe that is the will of the people.”

Ms Bacik said there is “hideous suffering that is continuing to inflicted on the people of Gaza.

“And as we’ve seen [Israeli prime minister Binyamin] Netanyhu increasingly clear that he will not countenance a two-State solution so we need to get back to that.

“We need to make sure there is some resolution for the people of Palestine.”

Speaking ahead of Cabinet, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the Government will table a Dáil motion “in respect of what’s happening in Gaza stetting out with clarity the steps we have taken” and submissions Ireland has made in a separate ICJ case relating to the occupation of the West Bank.

He added: “That’s important that we can give that clarity, exactly what’s happening and also seek an immediate end to the violence.”

Mr Martin also said: “People are very worried internationally about what’s happening in the Middle East, not least because too many civilians are being killed, too many children are being killed but also because regional escalation is happening.”

He said Ireland’s message is “we need to bring about a ceasefire to Gaza.

“We need the release of all the hostages and we need a two-State solution and talks to begin to realise that.”

Mr Martin said no country has joined South Africa in its ICJ case “because no one can right now.”

He said: “misinformation has gathered that somehow we haven’t joined. Nobody has joined. Why? Because preliminary and provisional recommendations must now be made by the Court following the submission of the case by South Africa to the Court.”

He added: “I think it makes sense that we wait for the Court to make its preliminary findings. Then South Africa has to make its substantive case ... I’m presuming they’ll share that with other countries.

“We’ll examine that and then form a basis then both a decision to join but also if you were to join what the basis of joining would be. We take our international responsibilities seriously in respect of legal submissions.”