Storm Jocelyn: Woman (91) with dementia loses access to medical equipment in home following power outages

A 91-year-old woman with dementia was at home for two days without working medical equipment because of power outages caused by Storm Isha. About 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Wednesday morning. Her family now fear the effects of Storm Jocelyn on the woman’s power supply.

The Mayo woman, named only as Peggy by her family, had to spend two nights out of her special hospital-grade bed and was unable to use a nebuliser due to the lack of power.

Her daughter Patricia said she feared a return of power on Tuesday evening would only be temporary as Storm Jocelyn prompted an orange wind warning for the county.

“It’s as bad again tonight, the power will probably go again. It only came back this evening, we hadn’t had power for two days,” Patricia said on Tuesday night.

Peggy, who has advanced dementia, is cared for at home, primarily by Patricia. Her doctor had recommended she remain away from hospital if possible due to the threat posed by Covid-19.

A mother of 15 with 43 grandchildren, she requires the use of a nebuliser four times a day.

“She hasn’t had it for the last two days. As soon as the power came back this evening I had to pop it on her head straight away in case it went again,” her daughter said.

Peggy also needs a hospital grade bed with a high pressure mattress, another piece of equipment requiring electricity.

“She slept with me down in the front room for the last two nights, no sleep was had by either of us,” Patricia said.

“With dementia patients you have to have routine with them. They have to be in their own environment in their own bed. She has her own hospital bed and she loves it.”

Patricia said she knew ESB crews were working flat out to get power restored, and had heard of the long hours they were working. The company said it had restored power to 167,000 homes since the start of the storm. But even still, she was worried the power would go again given the orange status wind warning for Mayo.

“She’s very breathless and she could die,” without the nebuliser, she said of her mother. “That’s how dangerous it is.”

Peggy’s situation was an extreme example of the kind of hardships a lack of power could pose for thousands of households around the country during two almost back-to-back storms. At 8.30pm on Tuesday, ESB Networks said it had about 16,000 customers without electricity since Storm Isha and another 18,000 customers because of Storm Jocelyn.

Neighbours of Peggy’s were in a similar situation with older residents struggling without power, Patricia said.

“And we were told this evening we’d have no water tomorrow if the power didn’t come back this evening,” she said.