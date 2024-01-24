IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Trump wins New Hampshire and takes a swing at defiant Haley; ATM providers face penalties under cash access plans

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including; woman (91) with dementia loses access to medical equipment following power outages

Grace O'Malley-Kumar, who was stabbed to death last June. Photograph: Nottinghamshire Police/PA Wire

Wed Jan 24 2024 - 08:19
Donald Trump wins New Hampshire but Nikki Haley insists ‘race is not over’

The lady is not for turning. Nor are the Republican voters. After a year of on and off campaigning in the diners and schools of New Hampshire, Nikki Haley congratulated Donald Trump on winning the state primary just twenty minutes after the last polling stations closed, incurring the wrath of her rival as she vowed to remain in the race.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He’s earned it and I want to acknowledge that. Now, you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They are falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well I have news for all of them,” she told a raucous gathering at her campaign headquarters in Concord. The supporter cheered and waved their Haley placards. The mood was defiant.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not last in the nation. There are dozens of states to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she said, injecting a bit of Country into the close.

A reader tells Trish Murphy she thinks she has the 'ick factor' about a friend. Photograph: Getty

