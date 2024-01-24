Wednesday’s Top Stories: Trump wins New Hampshire and takes a swing at defiant Haley; ATM providers face penalties under cash access plans

Donald Trump wins New Hampshire but Nikki Haley insists ‘race is not over’
The lady is not for turning. Nor are the Republican voters. After a year of on and off campaigning in the diners and schools of New Hampshire, Nikki Haley congratulated Donald Trump on winning the state primary just twenty minutes after the last polling stations closed, incurring the wrath of her rival as she vowed to remain in the race.
“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He’s earned it and I want to acknowledge that. Now, you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They are falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well I have news for all of them,” she told a raucous gathering at her campaign headquarters in Concord. The supporter cheered and waved their Haley placards. The mood was defiant.
“New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not last in the nation. There are dozens of states to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she said, injecting a bit of Country into the close.
Top News Stories
- ‘You have violence in your soul’: Irish mother of Nottingham attack victim addresses killer in court: The Irish mother of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who was stabbed to death on the streets of Nottingham last year, told the killer he has “violence in his soul” and is “responsible for our ongoing pain and heartbreak”.
- Storm Jocelyn: Woman (91) with dementia loses access to medical equipment in home following power outages: A 91-year-old woman with dementia was at home for two days without working medical equipment because of power outages caused by Storm Isha. About 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Wednesday morning. Her family now fear the effects of Storm Jocelyn on the woman’s power supply.
- Banks and ATM providers to face ‘big sting’ penalties under new cash access plans: Banks which do not comply with new rules to ensure access to cash and ATMs in communities around the country can expect a “pretty big sting” with potentially large financial penalties, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has warned.
- HSE recruitment ban poses risk of longer queues, demoralised staff and public money wastage, report warns: A continued recruitment freeze in the Health Service Executive this year risks increasing waiting times for patients, demoralising staff and providing poor value for public money, an internal draft document has warned.
- New refugee centres may not be identified before June elections: The Government may not identify locations for proposed new reception and accommodation centres for asylum seekers before the local and European elections, according to Government sources familiar with preliminary discussions on the subject.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Israel-Hamas war: Plan for one-month Gaza truce ‘makes progress’: Israel and Hamas have moved closer to agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Gaza when Israeli hostages and Palestinians prisoners would be released, sources told Reuters, as Israel pressed ahead with its assault on southern Gaza’s main city of Khan Younis.
The Big Read
- ‘I don’t know what happened, but recently I just cannot bear to be around my friend’: It is not uncommon that one can have had a close friendship with someone for many years and then distaste and disapproval arrive fully formed.
The best from Opinion
- Lara Marlowe: Time and again, I saw the hopes of Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s family crushed
- Michael McDowell: Do we want a society in which non-marital relationships are the easier, equal and growing norm?
- Kathy Sheridan: Has the world forgotten what it means to elect a fascist?
Today's Business
- Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy’s next film leads Screen Ireland’s 2024 production slate: Small Things Like These, starring Academy Award nominee Cillian Murphy, leads a Screen Ireland slate of more than 40 productions for 2024, with the State development agency reporting that industry activity held “steady” last year despite global disruption.
Top Sports news
- Gordon D’Arcy: Joe Schmidt could revolutionise rugby in Australia: Former Ireland coach combines his attention to detail with Australian joie de vivre, making the 2025 Lions tour all the more intriguing.
Martyn Turner
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters