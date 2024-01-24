Wednesday’s Top Stories: Trump wins New Hampshire and takes a swing at defiant Haley; ATM providers face penalties under cash access plans

The lady is not for turning. Nor are the Republican voters. After a year of on and off campaigning in the diners and schools of New Hampshire, Nikki Haley congratulated Donald Trump on winning the state primary just twenty minutes after the last polling stations closed, incurring the wrath of her rival as she vowed to remain in the race.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He’s earned it and I want to acknowledge that. Now, you’ve all heard the chatter among the political class. They are falling all over themselves saying this race is over. Well I have news for all of them,” she told a raucous gathering at her campaign headquarters in Concord. The supporter cheered and waved their Haley placards. The mood was defiant.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation; it is not last in the nation. There are dozens of states to go and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she said, injecting a bit of Country into the close.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Israel-Hamas war: Plan for one-month Gaza truce ‘makes progress’: Israel and Hamas have moved closer to agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Gaza when Israeli hostages and Palestinians prisoners would be released, sources told Reuters, as Israel pressed ahead with its assault on southern Gaza’s main city of Khan Younis.

The Big Read

A reader tells Trish Murphy she thinks she has the 'ick factor' about a friend. Photograph: Getty

‘I don’t know what happened, but recently I just cannot bear to be around my friend’: It is not uncommon that one can have had a close friendship with someone for many years and then distaste and disapproval arrive fully formed.

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

Gordon D’Arcy: Joe Schmidt could revolutionise rugby in Australia: Former Ireland coach combines his attention to detail with Australian joie de vivre, making the 2025 Lions tour all the more intriguing.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters