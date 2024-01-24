Israel-Hamas war: Plan for one-month Gaza truce ‘makes progress’

Displaced young Palestinians are seen in their tented camp in Rafah, Gaza, on January 23th, 2024. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Israel and Hamas have moved closer to agreement on a 30-day ceasefire in Gaza when Israeli hostages and Palestinians prisoners would be released, sources told Reuters, as Israel pressed ahead with its assault on southern Gaza’s main city of Khan Younis.

Qatar, the United States and Egypt have held shuttle diplomacy since December 28th seeking to bridge differences between Israel and the Palestinian militant group on a framework for a break in hostilities, which would also allow an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

But the two sides remain at odds over how to permanently end the Gaza war, and Hamas has refused to move forward until this is resolved, the sources said.

In its biggest operation in a month, the Israeli military pressed ahead with encircling the city of Khan Younis where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

Israeli tanks on Tuesday shut the road from Khan Younis towards the Mediterranean coast, blocking the escape route for civilians trying to reach Rafah on Gaza’s southern edge bordering Egypt – now crammed with more than half the enclave’s 2.3 million people.

Israeli forces killed more than 100 militants in western Khan Younis in 24 hours, military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday evening. Israel says it has killed around 9,000 militants in total. Reuters was unable to verify the number.

On Monday, Israel's military suffered its deadliest day in over three months of conflict as 24 soldiers were killed in two incidents, bringing the Israeli military death toll in Gaza since late October to 220. Hamas claimed responsibility for a rocket attack that killed 21 of the soldiers.

The latest deaths prompted Israeli officials to reiterate that the objectives of the war against the Palestinian Hamas movement that runs Gaza were unchanged and that efforts were being made to gain the release of more than 100 hostages.

“In the name of our heroes, for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory,” Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said.

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy said there would be no ceasefire that left Hamas in power and hostages in Gaza, following the militant group’s cross-border rampage on October 7th in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Officials in the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said at least 195 Palestinians were killed over the prior 24 hours, raising the documented death toll to 25,490. Thousands more are feared lost in the rubble.

“The entire population of Gaza is enduring destruction at a scale and speed without parallel in recent history,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council.

“Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” he said, denouncing Israel’s opposition to creation of a Palestinian state that would exist alongside Israel. – Reuters