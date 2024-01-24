Groundbreaking Irish psychiatrist Ivor Browne dies aged 94

One of Ireland’s best known psychiatrists Ivor Browne died on Wednesday morning at his home in Dublin’s Ranelagh. He had been ill with a heart condition since October last. He was 94.

A former Professor of Psychiatry at UCD and former chief psychiatrist at the then Eastern Health Board, he adopted a radical approach to mental illness, with many claiming he transformed attitudes to it in Ireland.

This applied particularly to his understanding of the role of trauma in mental illness and a reluctance to the use of drugs in its treatment. In his 1990 book “Ivor Browne, the Psychiatrist: Music and Madness”, he described trauma stored in the body as “the frozen present”.

Born on March 13th 1929, his family lived at Sandycove in Dublin. He attended Blackrock College before becoming a reluctant medical student at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin His real passion in those years was for music, in particular jazz and later Irish traditional music, which remained life-long pleasures.

He was awarded a fellowship in public and community mental health at Harvard university in the US after which he returned to Ireland. From the mid-1960s to the mid-1990s he was chief psychiatrist with the then Eastern Health Board and became professor of psychiatry at University College Dublin. He also founded the Irish Foundation for Human Development, as well as developing linked community models in Ballyfermot and Derry.

He is survived by children Ronan, Garvan, Daragh and Tierna as well as stepchildren Diane Reid, Mike and Adam Levine.

His remains will be at Fanagan’s funeral home in Dublin’s Dundrum, where people can pay their respects on Friday next from 4pm to 7pm; on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm; and on Sunday from 2.30pm to 5pm. On Monday next, following a humanist service at 2.30pm in the chapel at Mount Jerome in Dublin’s Harold’s Cross, his remains will be cremated.