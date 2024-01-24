Former Fianna Fáil TD Tom Hussey ‘respected by all parties’, says Tánaiste

The funeral Mass of former Fianna Fáil TD and minister of State Tom Hussey at St Patrick’s Church in Glenamaddy, Co Galway, on Wednesday. Photograph: MWI

Former minister of State and Fianna Fáil TD Tom Hussey was a public representative of some distinction and left a legacy everywhere he served, Tánaiste Micheál Martin told his funeral Mass. He told mourners at St Patrick’s church in Glenamaddy, Co Galway, that Mr Hussey, who died on Sunday aged 87, went about his business in a “calm and reasonable” manner, and always made sure the job was done.

“He was respected by all parties,” the Fianna Fáil leader said. “He was proud of his community, his county and his country, and he served them all with distinction.”

In a lengthy eulogy Mr Martin told Mr Hussey’s grandchildren that they “should be very proud of your grandfather and if you live by his values and how he conducted his life, you won’t go far wrong”.

Fr Tommy Commins said Mr Hussey had been a friend for years and loved meeting people. “He had a firm handshake and a gentle way about him. He served us all well with honesty and dignity for decades. We have a lot of reasons to be grateful to him. He was a great ambassador for northeast Galway.”

READ MORE

A farmer, auctioneer and insurance agent from Glenamaddy before he entered politics, Mr Hussey was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1969 and served until 1981, when he was elected to the Seanad.

He served as Minister of State for Agriculture from 1977 to 1980, and held similar posts at the Department of Social Welfare and Department of Health.

Mr Hussey is survived by his wife Bridie; sons James, Thomas, Paul and Ciaràn; daughters Sinèad and Triona, and seven grandchildren. He was laid to rest at Boyounagh cemetery near Glenamaddy.