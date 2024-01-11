Thursday’s Top Stories: Garda yet to identify man found dead while sleeping rough, HSE reports highest number of Covid cases since August

Garda yet to identify man found dead while sleeping rough in Dublin city
Gardaí and housing authorities have yet to identify the man found dead while sleeping rough in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Gardaí from Pearse Street station were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on St Andrew’s Street early on Tuesday morning by a homeless organisation. It is understood there was no form of identification on the body.
Garda headquarters said they were still working to identify the man and investigations were ongoing.
