Thursday’s Top Stories: Garda yet to identify man found dead while sleeping rough, HSE reports highest number of Covid cases since August

Page one photo: Jamie Lohan, Eoghan Morris and Callum Leech from Roscommon Community College at the 60th Annual BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí and housing authorities have yet to identify the man found dead while sleeping rough in Dublin city centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí from Pearse Street station were alerted to the discovery of the man’s body on St Andrew’s Street early on Tuesday morning by a homeless organisation. It is understood there was no form of identification on the body.

Garda headquarters said they were still working to identify the man and investigations were ongoing.

Corinna Hardgrave writes that this new spot is inviting and there is considerable skill in the kitchen. Photograph: Ben McCarthy

This cosy pub is a truly charming place to eat in stylish surroundings: Good food in a cosy pub is a bit of an idyll, writes Corinna Hardgrave, particularly when it feels like the rather large country cottage of a friend (to paraphrase the late Alan Clark), who didn’t have to buy their own furniture. A friend position that is very much open in my diary; applications graciously received on a discreet At Home card.

I’m now a born-again gamer, and loving it: I’ve no idea why I ignored games, writes Karlin Lillington. My generation didn’t grow up with games involving microchips, a likely factor. And I was like a lot of girls and women in disliking the majority of titles. Then last year, I read a tweet recommending Agent A, a little game that was on sale on something called GOG for under €2. So cheap – what could I lose?

Bundee Aki looks back at ‘inspiring’ a nation as he picks up Men’s Player of the Year award: In joining an elite list of former recipients, Bundee Aki has followed in the footsteps of Garry Ringrose and Robbie Hernshaw in becoming the third Irish midfielder in the last four years to be crowned the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year.

If you’re off the drink for January, bear these points in mind: If you’re off the drink for January, you have company. Estimates suggest that as many as one in four people stop drinking for the month.

Vote! Vote! Vote! A year of election predictions in one podcast: In the first half of 2024 highly consequential elections will take place in India, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa and Mexico among others. Things get closer to home later in the year with European Parliament elections, local elections and possibly a general election in Ireland. And the UK and US both go to the polls in November.

Vote! Vote! Vote! A year of election predictions in one podcast Listen | 56:12

