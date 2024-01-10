IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Hottest year takes world close to 1.5-degree threshold; man sleeping rough dies in Dublin

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including former judge convicted of sex assaults still eligible for pension

Newly appointed French prime minister Gabriel Attal greets outgoing prime minister Elisabeth Borne.

Wed Jan 10 2024 - 08:03

Hottest year in Ireland and rest of world could be surpassed again as El Nino peaks

Last year broke the record for the hottest year on record by a huge margin, providing “dramatic testimony” of how much warmer and more dangerous today’s climate is from the cooler one in which human civilisation developed, according to leading climate scientists.

2023 shattered the previous global temperature record by almost two-tenths of a degree – the largest jump ever observed. The planet was 1.48 degrees hotter in 2023 compared with the period before mass burning of fossil fuels and other polluting activities ignited the climate crisis, Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS) said on Tuesday.

The figure is very close to the critical 1.5-degree temperature target of the 2015 Paris Agreement, though the global average temperature would need to be consistently above 1.5 degrees for the target to be considered broken.

Checking the fine print on your plans and seeking out the best interest rates can help you generate income.

