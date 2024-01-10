US and UK forces ‘shoot down’ barrage of Houthi missiles, drones in Red Sea

A protester in Sana'a, Yemen, holds a poster depicting 10 Houthi fighters killed in the Red Sea, during a protest against a multinational operation to safeguard Red Sea shipping and in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Photograph: EPA

US and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping lanes, the US military said.

US Central Command said there were no injuries or damage reported, adding that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since November 19th.

The attack occurred just a day after US secretary of state Antony Blinken, on a tour of the Middle East, warned the Houthis of “consequences” for continued assaults on ships.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack US warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn and demand an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea area.

The US draft resolution says at least two dozen Houthi attacks are impeding global commerce “and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security.”

The resolution, which is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday, would demand the immediate release of the first ship the Houthis attacked, the Galaxy Leader – a Japanese-operated cargo ship with links to an Israeli company seized on November 19 along with its crew.

The Red Sea links the Mideast and Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal, and its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Nearly 10 per cent of all oil trade and an estimated $1 trillion in goods pass through the strait annually.

The Houthi attacks have forced many shipping companies to bypass this route and use the much longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.

A US-led coalition of nations has been patrolling the Red Sea to try and prevent the attacks. – Agencies