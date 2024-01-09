IrelandMorning Briefing

Tuesday’s Top Stories: Small rural nursing homes closing; Dublin city back street closed because of crime

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Gardaí investigate fatal stabbing of man (30s) in west Dublin

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41d at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

Tue Jan 9 2024 - 08:01

Care homes in rural Ireland becoming rarer as small private facilities shut

Older people living in rural Ireland will face a shortage of nursing home beds close to home as larger, new facilities open in counties with big populations and greater numbers of existing beds, new research has found.

A paper by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found that almost one in five smaller private nursing homes closed over a two-year period with the country increasingly relying on large centres funded by international private equity firms.

Researchers warned regional inequalities were likely to increase further with planning data showing several other large facilities, all situated in counties with the highest per capita bed supply for long-term residential, are due to open.

Finding out he was to be a father is something Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says he was very comfortable with, writes Jen Hogan

German footballer and manager Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday aged 78, pictured at a 1988 UEFA Euro match. Photograph: Bongarts/Getty

