Tuesday’s Top Stories: Small rural nursing homes closing; Dublin city back street closed because of crime

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41d at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty

Older people living in rural Ireland will face a shortage of nursing home beds close to home as larger, new facilities open in counties with big populations and greater numbers of existing beds, new research has found.

A paper by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found that almost one in five smaller private nursing homes closed over a two-year period with the country increasingly relying on large centres funded by international private equity firms.

Researchers warned regional inequalities were likely to increase further with planning data showing several other large facilities, all situated in counties with the highest per capita bed supply for long-term residential, are due to open.

Blinken on diplomatic push in Israel as it says Gaza war to continue through 2024: US secretary of state Antony Blinken was due to meet Israeli leaders on Tuesday in his quest to prevent the Gaza conflict from growing into a regional conflagration as the Israeli military said its fight against Hamas will rage all year.

Finding out he was to be a father is something Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says he was very comfortable with, writes Jen Hogan

Your pay cheque will be bigger this month. Here’s why: It may be January and your next pay cheque may be yet some weeks away but don’t despair (at least not too much), as there is some good news on the horizon.

Gerry Thornley: Ireland used to have plenty waiting in the wings, but it’s not clear who can step in for Mack Hansen: Back in the summer of 1999, the Sydney-born and reared Matt Mostyn was parachuted into the Irish team to make his Test debut in Brisbane against his native Australia to much mirth among some of the home media in the build-up to the Wallabies’ 46-10 win.

German footballer and manager Franz Beckenbauer died on Sunday aged 78, pictured at a 1988 UEFA Euro match. Photograph: Bongarts/Getty

