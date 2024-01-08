Gardaí investigate death of man (30s) in west Dublin after assault

Gardaí were called to an apartment in Lucan at 3am on Sunday by ambulance staff who were treating a man for serious injuries. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has died from injuries he sustained following an assault in west Dublin at the weekend.

Gardaí were called to an apartment in Lucan at 3am on Sunday by ambulance staff who were treating a man for serious injuries.

The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown but died on Sunday evening.

An Garda Síochána has issued an appeal for any witnesses or people who may have information about the attack to come forward. An incident room has been set up in Lucan Garda station and a postmortem was due to be carried out on the deceased on Monday.

Gardaí have established that the man travelled by taxi from Allenton in Tallaght to the Shackleton area of Lucan in the early hours of Sunday.

A Garda spokeswoman appealed for any motorists who were driving in either area between late Saturday night and 3am on Sunday and may have camera or dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to the matter is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Separately, a man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault that took place in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Gardaí were called to a disturbance involving two men on Patrick Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. One man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Regional Hospital Mullingar, however he has since been moved to Beaumont Hospital, where gardaí have described his condition as “critical”.

The Garda has opened an investigation into the serious assault and has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.