Fire breaks out in Donegal building used to house asylum seekers

Garda Technical Officer examining the scene of the fire in Buncrana, Co Donegal on Tuesday. Photograph: NW Newspix

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a fire in a building in Co Donegal, part of which is used to house asylum seekers.

The blaze happened overnight at the rear of a licensed premises on the main street in Buncrana.

The fire broke out at around 1am and emergency services rushed to the scene. All occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

However, a number had to be taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where they were treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Gardaí are at the scene of the fire and a technical examination is currently taking place.

They say the results of their investigation will determine the course of any other investigations.

“Preliminary indications are that the fire started and was confined within one room within the building,” a garda spokesperson said.