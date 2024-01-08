Monday’s Top Stories: Cillian Murphy wins best actor at Golden Globes; snow and ice warning issued

Cillian Murphy won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for his part in Oppenheimer. Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty

Cillian Murphy has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama at an amusing ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, that saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, featuring the Cork actor in the lead role, wallop its famous rival Barbie. In an upset, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, a wild feminist fantasy produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, beat Barbie to best comedy or musical film. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney, veterans of the Irish film industry, are among the winning producers. Poor Things also won top prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Murphy triumphed over Barry Keoghan, nominated for Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, and Andrew Scott, up for Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, in a shortlist that, remarkably, was 50 per cent Irish. “To all my fellow nominees, if you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends,” he said.

Calm under pressure, Murphy seemed most concerned about the aftermath of opening celebrations. “First question: do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just going to leave it,” he began. “I knew from the first moment I walked on a Christopher Nolan set it was going to be different. I could tell by the level of rigour, the level of focus, the level of dedication.” Murphy now looks a strong favourite to become the first person born in Ireland to win best actor at the Oscars.

US investigation into how section of Boeing 737 Max blew out mid-flight: Federal investigators in the US have launched an investigation into how a section of a new Boeing 737 Max blew out mid-flight as airlines in Turkey and Panama grounded their planes for inspection.

The symptoms of COPD include breathlessness, persistent coughing and frequent chest infections, writes Sylvia Thompson. Photograph: Getty

COPD: What is it, who gets it and what does the future hold?: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is an umbrella term that describes the combination of two chronic lung conditions, chronic bronchitis, in which the airways are narrowed and inflamed, and emphysema in which the air sacs (alveoli) and cells in lung tissue are damaged.

Why internet slang is a riddle for bosses: I can’t pinpoint the precise time it happened but my transformation from a great parent to an embarrassing one was reinforced the other day when I casually dropped “rizz” into a conversation at home. It was an experiment to see my son’s familiarity with internet slang. “Don’t say that,” he said. “You sound terrible.”

Ken Early: The Havertz signing looks like the rock this Arsenal season will perish on: Shambles against Liverpool belied Arteta’s post-match insistence that “merit-wise, there is no question about who deserves to win the game”.

Athlete Lianne Van Dijk competing in the Waterville Trailrunning Festival on Saturday morning. Photograph: Valerie O'Sullivan

