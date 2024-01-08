Monday’s Top Stories: Cillian Murphy wins best actor at Golden Globes; snow and ice warning issued

Golden Globes 2024: Cillian Murphy wins best actor as Oppenheimer takes home five awards
Cillian Murphy has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama at an amusing ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, that saw Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, featuring the Cork actor in the lead role, wallop its famous rival Barbie. In an upset, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, a wild feminist fantasy produced by Dublin’s Element Pictures, beat Barbie to best comedy or musical film. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney, veterans of the Irish film industry, are among the winning producers. Poor Things also won top prize at the Venice Film Festival in September.
Murphy triumphed over Barry Keoghan, nominated for Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, and Andrew Scott, up for Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, in a shortlist that, remarkably, was 50 per cent Irish. “To all my fellow nominees, if you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends,” he said.
Calm under pressure, Murphy seemed most concerned about the aftermath of opening celebrations. “First question: do I have lipstick all over my nose? I’m just going to leave it,” he began. “I knew from the first moment I walked on a Christopher Nolan set it was going to be different. I could tell by the level of rigour, the level of focus, the level of dedication.” Murphy now looks a strong favourite to become the first person born in Ireland to win best actor at the Oscars.
