Wednesday’s Top Stories: Homelessness chief defends communication strategy, Teacher-sharing scheme to tackle shortages

Homelessness chief defends communication strategy amid criticism following Ringsend arson attack
The director of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has defended the service after politicians said they were not told of plans to create homeless accommodation at a vacant pub in Dublin which was then set on fire.
The fire broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Eve at the Shipwright pub in Ringsend and took six fire tenders several hours to bring under control. Gardaí have confirmed that the fire was the work of arsonists. The building has been at the centre of false rumours, spread by far-right campaigners, that it was to be used to house dozens of asylum seekers. Last month, anti-immigration protests were held at the building.
A row escalated on Tuesday after several politicians and local representatives called for a better communications strategy from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive and a formal notification process. It is understood that the DHRE and the Department of Integration told public representatives who contacted them in mid-December that it was not intended to use the site for asylum seekers.
Teacher-sharing scheme to tackle school shortages results in single full-time post: A Government initiative to tackle teacher shortages by allowing secondary schools to share teachers across key subjects has resulted in just a single shared teaching post.
Family of Imelda Keenan (22) say she was under sustained pressure before vanishing: The family of Imelda Keenan, who vanished 30 years ago, are convinced that a group of her acquaintances have significant information that could help unlock the case, which they believe was one of murder.
Michael McGrath planned higher bank levy as lenders were set for 'significant profits' amid interest rate hikes: Minister for Finance Michael McGrath was determined to increase the amount of money taken in from the bank levy as he said every indication was that the banks were going to enjoy "very significant profits" as interest rates rose.
'It's difficult - there's nowhere to sleep': 376 newly-arrived asylum seekers without accommodation: A total of 376 International Protection Applicants are still awaiting an offer of accommodation from the State, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Integration on Tuesday.
Israel says it is in 'high state of readiness' after deputy leader of Hamas killed in Beirut explosion: Israel said it was in "a high state of readiness" on Tuesday night after the deputy leader of Hamas was killed in a Beirut explosion reported to have been caused by an Israeli drone.
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns after claims of antisemitism and plagiarism: US Harvard University president Claudine Gay resigned on Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say unequivocally that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the university's conduct policy.
Ten ways your wallet will be affected in 2024, from mortgages to car insurance: Few, if any, of the price spikes that marked the cost-of-living crisis, are likely to be reversed but, barring any future shocks, Irish consumers' wallets might not be hit as hard in 2024 as they were in 2023.
Kathy Sheridan: This year let's banish 'following your gut', 'centrist dads' and entertaining politics
Bobby McDonagh: Sinn Féin's dilemma on Gaza a symptom of the challenges ahead
Michael McDowell: Can Joe Biden devise a strategy to pull ahead of Trump?
What can be secured in the 2024 wind energy pipeline?: There was much gnashing of teeth when analysis towards the end of last year showed an overwhelmed planning system, inefficient grid capacity and inconsistent policy are likely to scuttle chances of having renewables powering 80 per cent of the electricity system in Ireland by 2030.
Leona Maguire interview: 'I underestimated how much winning took out of me': One moment in time, of many in the season gone, encapsulated the moniker – that of the "Silent Assassin" – which has come Leona Maguire's way.
Andrew Scott stopped Hamlet performance after theatregoer took out laptop: To bcc or not to bcc – that was the question facing a theatregoer watching Andrew Scott's performance of Hamlet.
