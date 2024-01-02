Top Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri killed in Beirut explosion caused ‘by Israeli drone’

Ismail Haniyeh (right), the head of the Hamas political bureau, shakes hands with his deputy, Saleh al-Arouri, in Gaza City in 2018. Photograph: Mohammad Austaz/Hamas Media Office via AP

Top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday in an explosion in a southern Beirut suburb, the television station of Lebanon’s Hizbullah group has reported.

Mr Arouri, one of the founders of Hamas’s military wing, had headed the group’s presence in the Israeli-occuped West Bank. Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before the Hamas-Israel war began on October 7th.

Israeli officials declined to comment.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the blast killed four people and was carried out by an Israeli drone.

READ MORE

An explosion shook the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs on Tuesday evening causing chaos in the militant Hizbullah group’s stronghold, but the nature of the blast was not immediately known.

Palestinians stand over the site of the demolished family home of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, in the West Bank village of Arura, on October 31st last. It was destroyed as part of an Israeli security forces' crackdown on Hamas leaders that followed the October 7th attack on Israel. Photograph: Alaa Badarneh/EPA

The explosion came during more than two months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and members of Hizbullah along Lebanon’s southern border.

Since the fighting began it has been concentrated a few kilometres from the border but on several occasions Israel’s air force hit Hizbullah targets deeper in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Hizbullah said its fighters carried out several attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border targeting Israeli military posts. – AP