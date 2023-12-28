Thursday’s Top Stories: Investigation after body found in Tipperary; Storm Gerrit cuts power to thousands

Jules Dunning enjoying the racing at Leopardstown despite the rain. Photograph: Inpho/Tom Maher

“Nobody” in the Health Service Executive has a solution for tackling backlogs facing children seeking to access disability services, Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte has said.

Ms Rabbitte said the health service was unable to simultaneously provide services and tackle the backlog, which she said had now grown to more than 18,000 children awaiting an assessment of need – a crucial first step for children seeking therapies.

While she said that in its new chief executive Bernard Gloster the HSE has a leader who “understands disability”, she said nonetheless “nobody in the HSE has a solution for the assessments of needs”.

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires shells from a position near the border on December 27th. Photograph: Jack Guez/Getty

Pressure grows on Netanyahu to discuss plan for aftermath of Gaza war: Israeli military and political officials are reported to be increasingly critical of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his refusal to discuss plans for the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza.

The year in policing dominated by far right-sparked violence: It was a sign of the dramatic events witnessed in policing and crime during 2023 that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was forced to insist twice within a matter of weeks that he would not be resigning. Those two pushes to remove him arose from completely unrelated matters.

Tech sector believes worst is over for job losses: It was not a good year for tech jobs. “Right-sizing.” “Tough choices.” “Business priorities.” All different ways of saying the same thing: tech companies were shedding jobs in 2023 and at a rate that was alarming industry watchers, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Sports Review 2023: Unforgettable fare in Paris as Ireland claim Springboks’ scalp: John O’Sullivan recounts the day Ireland defeated eventual Rugby World Cup winners South Africa in a game when Ireland’s boom-to-bust rugby with flashes of brilliance undone by errors applied a suffocating tension to the occasion.

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a baby François' langur monkey, an endangered species. Photograph: Darragh Kane

The smell of farts was as unnatural as the metal can hurtling through the air at 30,000ft: Every time I sit on an aeroplane there’s a moment between fastening my seat belt and take-off where I experience a surreal sense of disbelief at proceedings, writes Emer McLysaght.

