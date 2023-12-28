Thursday’s Top Stories: Investigation after body found in Tipperary; Storm Gerrit cuts power to thousands

Minister criticises disability services for children
“Nobody” in the Health Service Executive has a solution for tackling backlogs facing children seeking to access disability services, Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte has said.
Ms Rabbitte said the health service was unable to simultaneously provide services and tackle the backlog, which she said had now grown to more than 18,000 children awaiting an assessment of need – a crucial first step for children seeking therapies.
While she said that in its new chief executive Bernard Gloster the HSE has a leader who “understands disability”, she said nonetheless “nobody in the HSE has a solution for the assessments of needs”.
Israeli military and political officials are reported to be increasingly critical of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his refusal to discuss plans for the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza.
