Thursday’s Top Stories: Investigation after body found in Tipperary; Storm Gerrit cuts power to thousands

Jules Dunning enjoying the racing at Leopardstown despite the rain. Photograph: Inpho/Tom Maher

Thu Dec 28 2023 - 08:36

Minister criticises disability services for children

“Nobody” in the Health Service Executive has a solution for tackling backlogs facing children seeking to access disability services, Minister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte has said.

Ms Rabbitte said the health service was unable to simultaneously provide services and tackle the backlog, which she said had now grown to more than 18,000 children awaiting an assessment of need – a crucial first step for children seeking therapies.

While she said that in its new chief executive Bernard Gloster the HSE has a leader who “understands disability”, she said nonetheless “nobody in the HSE has a solution for the assessments of needs”.

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires shells from a position near the border on December 27th. Photograph: Jack Guez/Getty

  • Pressure grows on Netanyahu to discuss plan for aftermath of Gaza war: Israeli military and political officials are reported to be increasingly critical of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his refusal to discuss plans for the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza.

  • Tech sector believes worst is over for job losses: It was not a good year for tech jobs. “Right-sizing.” “Tough choices.” “Business priorities.” All different ways of saying the same thing: tech companies were shedding jobs in 2023 and at a rate that was alarming industry watchers, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a baby François' langur monkey, an endangered species. Photograph: Darragh Kane

