Gardaí launch investigation following discovery of man’s body in Tipperary

Gardaí in Co Tipperary have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a home outside Tipperary town.

The body was found shortly after 4am on Wednesday morning at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross. There are concerns the man may have been assaulted at some point over Christmas but investigations remain at an early stage.

A Garda spokesman said the force is investigating “all the circumstances surrounding the discovery” of the body.

The body remains at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and will perform a postmortem examination in the coming days. The Garda said the results will determine the course of the investigation.

Forensic and technical examiners are at the scene and gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

“Any person with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Tipperary town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”