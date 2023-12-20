Wolfhound, red squirrel and red deer among top choices for new passport design

The Irish wolfhound, red squirrel, and red deer were the top three fauna selected by the Irish public in a consultation for a redesign of the Irish passport, while the shamrock, gorse and bluebell were the top flora choices.
Over 15,000 people worldwide took part in the public consultation, giving their view on what native flora and fauna should be featured in the new passport. It was carried out online and was open to citizens living on the island of Ireland and Irish diaspora overseas.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said the results will guide the look of the inside of the final book when it is launched. The next Irish passport is expected to be introduced in late 2025.
“We share our island with a rich array of indigenous flora and fauna and I look forward to seeing a wide range of them represented in our next passport book,” he said.
“These choices and many more are now being developed into a final design concept which will feature in the new passport book.”
He added that the Irish Passport Service has received more than 1 million passport applications so far this year.
