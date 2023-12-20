Wednesday’s Top Stories: Trump disqualified from 2024 ballot, Average house prices in Dublin should fall to ‘the €300,000 mark’, says McDonald

Page one photo: Hozier during his performance in the 3Arena last night. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Former US president Donald Trump is ineligible to hold office again, the Colorado supreme court ruled on Tuesday, accepting the argument the 14th Amendment disqualifies him in an explosive decision that could upend the 2024 election.

In a lengthy ruling ordering the Colorado secretary of state to exclude Mr Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot, the justices reversed a Denver district judge’s finding last month that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – which disqualifies people who have engaged in insurrection against the constitution after having taken an oath to support it from holding office – did not apply to the presidency.

They affirmed the district judge’s other key conclusions: that courts had the authority to enforce Section 3 against a person whom Congress had not specifically designated.

France passes controversial immigration bill amid deep division in Macron’s party: The French government is facing a political crisis after health minister Aurélien Rousseau offered his resignation in protest over a hardline immigration bill.

Patrick Freyne rates some of the common features of Christmas, starting with turkey, which gets just two stars out of five. Photograph: Getty

Christmas, rated! Patrick Freyne’s grumpy guide to the festive season: Old St Nick. The child judger. The Elf on the Shelf’s boss. Should we trust someone who laughs so much for no reason?

Does Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary deserve that €100m bonus?: If all goes well, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary could snag a €100 million bonus in 2024. And while I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, on balance I think he deserves it.

Katie McCabe interview: ‘It’s important to have characters, you don’t want a team of robots’: The Dublin native has scaled new heights with both Arsenal and the Republic of Ireland in 2023 and is already focused on the next chapter in a glittering career

