Wednesday’s Top Stories: Trump disqualified from 2024 ballot, Average house prices in Dublin should fall to ‘the €300,000 mark’, says McDonald

Trump disqualified from 2024 ballot, Colorado supreme court rules
Former US president Donald Trump is ineligible to hold office again, the Colorado supreme court ruled on Tuesday, accepting the argument the 14th Amendment disqualifies him in an explosive decision that could upend the 2024 election.
In a lengthy ruling ordering the Colorado secretary of state to exclude Mr Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot, the justices reversed a Denver district judge’s finding last month that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – which disqualifies people who have engaged in insurrection against the constitution after having taken an oath to support it from holding office – did not apply to the presidency.
They affirmed the district judge’s other key conclusions: that courts had the authority to enforce Section 3 against a person whom Congress had not specifically designated.
