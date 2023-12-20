IrelandMorning Briefing

Wednesday’s Top Stories: Trump disqualified from 2024 ballot, Average house prices in Dublin should fall to ‘the €300,000 mark’, says McDonald

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including Garda not told Galway hotel was to be used for asylum seekers, Harris says

Page one photo: Hozier during his performance in the 3Arena last night. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Wed Dec 20 2023 - 07:36

Trump disqualified from 2024 ballot, Colorado supreme court rules

Former US president Donald Trump is ineligible to hold office again, the Colorado supreme court ruled on Tuesday, accepting the argument the 14th Amendment disqualifies him in an explosive decision that could upend the 2024 election.

In a lengthy ruling ordering the Colorado secretary of state to exclude Mr Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot, the justices reversed a Denver district judge’s finding last month that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – which disqualifies people who have engaged in insurrection against the constitution after having taken an oath to support it from holding office – did not apply to the presidency.

They affirmed the district judge’s other key conclusions: that courts had the authority to enforce Section 3 against a person whom Congress had not specifically designated.

Patrick Freyne rates some of the common features of Christmas, starting with turkey, which gets just two stars out of five. Photograph: Getty

