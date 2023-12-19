‘Massive’ consignment of drugs believed to be on cargo ship in Foynes Port

Searches of the vessel are ongoing in Shannon Foynes port.

A security operation involving Revenue Customs Service officials, supported by An Garda Síochána, is under way tonight at Shannon Foynes Port, Co Limerick, into what is understood to be the discovery of a massive consignment of suspected drugs on board a cargo ship.

The cargo bulk carrier docked at the port town earlier today, sparking a response by Revenue, supported by Gardaí.

The 20,000 tonne vessel is believed to have been carrying grain.

A reliable security source said it appeared that a “significant” volume of suspected drugs had been discovered.

Senior Garda sources said it was “very much a live operation” and one that was “being led by Revenue”.

A Revenue spokesman confirmed it was “undertaking a live operation”, but would not disclose any details.

“No further comment is available at this time,” the spokesman added.

A garda spokeswoman said it was a matter for Revenue.