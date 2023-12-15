Friday’s Top Stories: Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán blocks Ukraine aid package, Two men hospitalised following shooting in Co Wicklow

Front page: Palestinians gather amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following an Israeli bombardment. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/Getty

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has blocked a €50bn EU aid package for Ukraine, hours after leaders sidestepped his opposition to agree to open talks with Kyiv on joining the bloc.

Posting on X, Mr Orbán said: “We will come back to the issue next year in the #EUCO after proper preparation.”

The vetoing of aid by Mr Orbán on Thursday at a Brussels summit delivered another blow to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy after he failed this week to persuade US politicians to approve an additional $61 billion (€55 billion), mainly to buy weapons from the United States.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

The Big Read

The difficulties facing the world in responding to the climate crisis are now clearer, Kevin O'Sullivan writes. Photograph: Fadel Dawod/Getty

Six key takeaways from Cop28: what did we learn about our overheating world?: The challenges facing the world in responding to the climate crisis become clearer after the United Nations Cop28 climate summit in Dubai. Some glaring realities immediately surface, as do increasing risks from insufficient collective action – and yet opportunities from decarbonising the planet are brought into sharper relief.

The best from Opinion

Trump Doonbeg records best year since opening as profits grow by 83%: The Donald Trump-owned Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare last year had its best year since opening as operating profits increased by 83 per cent to €933,435.

Top Sports news

First Look: The new Allta restaurant, bar and micro bakery in Dublin docklands: The most eagerly anticipated Irish restaurant launch of 2024 is also likely to be the first of the year, when Allta opens for business in the Dublin Docklands early next month. The restaurant, bar and micro bakery is located at 1, Three Locks Square on Capital Dock in Dublin 2, a short walk from Grand Canal Dock and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. This will be the fourth home, and the second bricks and mortar site, for the design and produce driven Allta concept from chef and owner Niall Davidson.

Video & Podcast Highlights

In the News: ‘Fossil fuel lobbyists fought tooth and nail’ - Eamon Ryan on how agreement was reached at Cop 28: As lead negotiator on climate finance for the EU at Cop28, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan was at the table in Dubai when the final agreement was written.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters