Friday’s Top Stories: Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán blocks Ukraine aid package, Two men hospitalised following shooting in Co Wicklow

Front page: Palestinians gather amid the rubble of destroyed buildings following an Israeli bombardment. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/Getty

Fri Dec 15 2023 - 07:34

Hungarian PM Orbán blocks €50bn EU aid package for Ukraine

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has blocked a €50bn EU aid package for Ukraine, hours after leaders sidestepped his opposition to agree to open talks with Kyiv on joining the bloc.

Posting on X, Mr Orbán said: “We will come back to the issue next year in the #EUCO after proper preparation.”

The vetoing of aid by Mr Orbán on Thursday at a Brussels summit delivered another blow to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy after he failed this week to persuade US politicians to approve an additional $61 billion (€55 billion), mainly to buy weapons from the United States.

The difficulties facing the world in responding to the climate crisis are now clearer, Kevin O'Sullivan writes. Photograph: Fadel Dawod/Getty

  • First Look: The new Allta restaurant, bar and micro bakery in Dublin docklands: The most eagerly anticipated Irish restaurant launch of 2024 is also likely to be the first of the year, when Allta opens for business in the Dublin Docklands early next month. The restaurant, bar and micro bakery is located at 1, Three Locks Square on Capital Dock in Dublin 2, a short walk from Grand Canal Dock and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. This will be the fourth home, and the second bricks and mortar site, for the design and produce driven Allta concept from chef and owner Niall Davidson.

