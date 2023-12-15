Friday’s Top Stories: Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán blocks Ukraine aid package, Two men hospitalised following shooting in Co Wicklow

Hungarian PM Orbán blocks €50bn EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has blocked a €50bn EU aid package for Ukraine, hours after leaders sidestepped his opposition to agree to open talks with Kyiv on joining the bloc.
Posting on X, Mr Orbán said: “We will come back to the issue next year in the #EUCO after proper preparation.”
The vetoing of aid by Mr Orbán on Thursday at a Brussels summit delivered another blow to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy after he failed this week to persuade US politicians to approve an additional $61 billion (€55 billion), mainly to buy weapons from the United States.
Top News Stories
- Irish dancing body investigated alleged ‘adjudicator corruption’ three years before feis-fixing claim: The world’s largest and oldest governing body for Irish dancing investigated three cases of alleged “adjudicator corruption” three years before allegations of widespread cheating were reported to the organisation.
- Two men hospitalised following shooting in Co Wicklow: Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Delgany, Co Wicklow on Thursday evening which left two men hospitalised.
- Parents warned to cocoon babies as respiratory cases at ‘extraordinarily’ high levels, HSE warns: Parents have been warned by the HSE to “cocoon” young babies to protect them against “extraordinarily” high levels of respiratory illness.
- Dublin’s retailers pick up the pieces after riots as footfall begins to recover: Dublin city centre traders say they are still recovering from the November 23rd riot that shut down the capital’s streets, leaving their customers and workers fearful and prompting a visible Garda response in the weeks that have followed. Yet retailers say the impact of the riot was deep but short-lived as customers have, in recent days, begun to return to more normal Christmas season rhythms.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the World
- Israel-Hamas war: White House adviser to meet Palestinian president, as Israel continues Gaza attacks: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is to meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Friday, as Palestinians reported heavy attacks along Gaza’s narrow coastal strip on Friday.
The Big Read
- Six key takeaways from Cop28: what did we learn about our overheating world?: The challenges facing the world in responding to the climate crisis become clearer after the United Nations Cop28 climate summit in Dubai. Some glaring realities immediately surface, as do increasing risks from insufficient collective action – and yet opportunities from decarbonising the planet are brought into sharper relief.
The best from Opinion
- Justine McCarthy: Nothing can justify this massacre of the innocents in Gaza. No politics. No history. No revenge
- Stephen Collins: How the Downing Street Declaration took shape: ‘He chewed the b****x off me but I took a few lumps out of him’
- John McManus: Exodus of small landlords from the market has been greatly exaggerated
Today's Business
- Trump Doonbeg records best year since opening as profits grow by 83%: The Donald Trump-owned Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare last year had its best year since opening as operating profits increased by 83 per cent to €933,435.
Top Sports news
- IRFU contract extension for Andy Farrell a clear ‘hands off’ to potential suitors: Andy Farrell’s new two-year contract extension until the end of the 2027 World Cup is not only good business by the IRFU, it is also a clear ‘hands-off’ to would-be suitors, notably his known admirers in the English RFU.
- RG Snyman to join Leinster after contract with Munster ends: In a remarkable development, Leinster have lined up Munster’s double Rugby World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman as a new signing for next season.
Martyn Turner
Culture and Life & Style highlights
- First Look: The new Allta restaurant, bar and micro bakery in Dublin docklands: The most eagerly anticipated Irish restaurant launch of 2024 is also likely to be the first of the year, when Allta opens for business in the Dublin Docklands early next month. The restaurant, bar and micro bakery is located at 1, Three Locks Square on Capital Dock in Dublin 2, a short walk from Grand Canal Dock and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. This will be the fourth home, and the second bricks and mortar site, for the design and produce driven Allta concept from chef and owner Niall Davidson.
Video & Podcast Highlights
- In the News: ‘Fossil fuel lobbyists fought tooth and nail’ - Eamon Ryan on how agreement was reached at Cop 28: As lead negotiator on climate finance for the EU at Cop28, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan was at the table in Dubai when the final agreement was written.
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters