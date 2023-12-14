Two men hospitalised following shooting in Co Wicklow

Another man, aged in his late teens, was assaulted during the incident and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating a shooting in Delgany, Co Wicklow on Thursday evening which left two men hospitalised.

The incident occurred shortly after 4.30pm in the Bellevue Hill area.

A man in his mid-40s sustained a number of gunshot wounds during the incident and has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man, aged in his late teens, was also assaulted and suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, including any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Bellevue Hill area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm.

Gardaí, in particular, are appealing to any person who observed a black saloon car in the Delgany area travelling to or from the N11 direction between 4.15pm and 4.45pm to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greystones Garda station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, who lives in the constituency, said he had spoken to the Garda and understood one of the individual had “serious injuries”, but did not wish to comment in detail as there was an active Garda investigation.