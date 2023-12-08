Shane MacGowan funeral: Cortege to make its way through Dublin streets

Crowds of people are gathering in Dublin and Tipperary for the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan today.

The songwriter, who found fame as the lead singer of London-Irish punk/folk band The Pogues, died at the age of 65 last week.

His coffin is scheduled to arrive by hearse at Ringsend at 10.30am and once there it will be transferred to a horse-drawn carriage.

The procession will move through Dublin streets before making its way to Tipperary for a public funeral mass, which will take place at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh at 3.30pm.

Here some of the best reads published since his death:

Here is a full breakdown on the route of Shane MacGowan’s funeral cortege which passes through Dublin today:

The late singer’s coffin is scheduled to arrive by hearse at Ringsend at 10.30am and once there it will be transferred to a horse-drawn carriage.

At 11am, the carriage is due to be led the Artane Band and a lone piper along South Lotts Road, over McMahon Bridge and Grand Canal Dock, and along Pearse Street. It will be followed by the chief mourners, led by the singer’s widow, Victoria Mary Clarke, in a procession of cars.

At the junction of Lombard Street East and Westland Row the procession will turn left on to Westland Row and Lincoln Place, turning into Fenian Street and then Denzille Lane where the coffin will be privately transferred back to the hearse. The procession, which will include a nod to Sweny’s Pharmacy, is expected to conclude at about 11.45am.

The Garda have asked that people wishing to pay their final respects to MacGowan gather on the footpath along this route.

The hearse and family cars will then leave Dublin for Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

The funeral Mass is to be held at 3.30pm in St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, close to the homeplace of MacGowan’s mother, Therese, and where he spent some time as a child. MacGowan’s father, Maurice, still lives in the area while his sister Siobhán lives in nearby Dromineer on Lough Derg.

It is expected to be overseen by the Garda with some road closures and traffic held at junctions during the procession.

After the funeral, members of the public will have an opportunity to pay their respects as the cortege moves through the town centre from Church Road to Market Cross.

Gardaí said a traffic management plan would be in place for Nenagh Town for the duration of the funeral, listing the following restrictions:

Church Road will be closed from 8am to 7pm

Traffic Restrictions will be in place for Kenyon Street, Pearse Street and Nenagh town centre from 2pm to 7pm

Additional parking will be available throughout the town including:

The Limerick side at Éire Óg Nenagh GAA Club and the Old Procter & Gamble factory in Gortlandroe

The East side of Nenagh Livestock Mart, Strafford Street

The Borrisokane side of Nenagh College on Dromin Road

With a high turnout expected, the funeral mass is to be broadcast live via the official Shane MacGowan Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages.

In a statement on Thursday, the singer’s family said they were “so very grateful for the affection and messages of condolence they have received since his passing”.