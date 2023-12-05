Shane MacGowan funeral cortege to pass through Dublin streets on final farewell

Provisional arrangements for a funeral procession for singer Shane MacGowan, involving the Artane Band and a lone piper moving through the centre of Dublin, have been put in place.

The late singer’s coffin is scheduled to arrive by hearse at Ringsend at 10.30am on Friday and once there it will be transferred to a horse-drawn carriage.

The carriage is to then be led the Artane Band and a lone piper along South Lotts Road, over McMahon Bridge and Grand Canal Dock, and along Pearse Street. It will be followed by the chief mourners, led by the singer’s widow Victoria Mary Clarke, in a procession of cars.

At the junction of Lombard Street East and Westland Row the procession will turn left on to Westland Row and Lincoln Place, turning into Fenian Street and then Denzille Lane where the coffin will be privately transferred back to the hearse. The procession is expected to conclude at about 11.45am.

The hearse and family cars will then leave for Nenagh, Co Tipperary, for the funeral which is scheduled to take place in the afternoon.

The funeral Mass is to be held in St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, close to the homeplace of McGowan’s mother, Therese, and where he spent some time as a child. McGowan’s father Maurice still lives in the area while his sister Siobhán lives in nearby Dromineer on Lough Derg.

It is expected to be overseen by the Garda with some road closures and traffic held at junctions during the procession. However, the Garda Press Office said it had no details of the traffic management plan on Tuesday.

A Dublin City Council spokesman said it had “no details that can be released now”. He added that details may be released by the MacGowan family on Wednesday.