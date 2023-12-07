Thursday’s Top Stories: Budget watchdog accuses Coalition of ‘fiscal gimmickry’, One in five complaints about gardaí allege excessive use of force

Maya McFall-Silva and Drew O’Donnell (right) performing on the steps of the Mansion House in Dublin with the Lucan Gospel Choir at Wednesday's opening of the IFA Live Animal Crib. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Government’s repeated breaching of its own spending rule has resulted in €6.6 billion of additional expenditure since 2021, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) has warned. It also accused the Government of using “fiscal gimmickry” to flatter its budgetary numbers, noting that several items included in Budget 2024 were labelled as “noncore” or temporary spending when they were likely to persist. These included Covid-related health spending, supports for Ukrainian refugees and capital spending increases labelled as “windfall”.

In its latest fiscal assessment report the budgetary watchdog claimed the Government was adopting an “everything now” approach to budgeting by simultaneously announcing tax cuts, a ramp-up in capital spending and increases to current spending.

Multiple victims reported in shooting at University of Nevada Las Vegas campus: Police have warned that there are possibly “multiple victims” in a shooting reported at the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the United States.

We are rushing to a new AI-driven world without vital regulation: We’re fast approaching a technological crisis point where we will face a growing range of serious global consequences if moderating action isn’t taken, writes Karlin Lillington.

Cost of building three-bed semi in Dublin jumps €90,000 in less than four years: The average cost of delivering a new three-bed semidetached home in Dublin has risen by €90,000 to €461,000 in just three and a half years, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

Noel McNamara’s journey from Clongowes to South Africa sees him return home in Bordeaux colours: Noel McNamara once advised students at Clongowes Wood College to “make your obsession your profession”.

Five beauty Advent calendars – hidden gems and surprising savings: Beauty Advent calendars are 10 a penny this year in particular. But it can be hard to know which ones justify the outlay and which are merely tat dressed up as something special. We recommend five that are worthwhile purchases.

