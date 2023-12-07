Thursday’s Top Stories: Budget watchdog accuses Coalition of ‘fiscal gimmickry’, One in five complaints about gardaí allege excessive use of force

Budget watchdog accuses Coalition of ‘fiscal gimmickry’ while warning of €6.6bn overspend
The Government’s repeated breaching of its own spending rule has resulted in €6.6 billion of additional expenditure since 2021, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) has warned. It also accused the Government of using “fiscal gimmickry” to flatter its budgetary numbers, noting that several items included in Budget 2024 were labelled as “noncore” or temporary spending when they were likely to persist. These included Covid-related health spending, supports for Ukrainian refugees and capital spending increases labelled as “windfall”.
In its latest fiscal assessment report the budgetary watchdog claimed the Government was adopting an “everything now” approach to budgeting by simultaneously announcing tax cuts, a ramp-up in capital spending and increases to current spending.
Top News Stories
- One in five complaints about gardaí allege excessive use of force: Between 450 and 500 complaints alleging Garda members have used excessive force are made each year, according to Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) figures, but the number of these that end up in court is in the low single digits and such cases very often result in acquittals.
- Middle class dominance on Supreme Court may have impacted rights decisions, says law lecturer: Most judges appointed to the Supreme Court since the foundation of the State went to fee-paying schools and attended University College Dublin, according to a newly published academic paper.
- McVerry Trust ‘ignoring’ potential €65m golden visa scheme donations: The Peter McVerry Trust has been accused of showing no interest in offers of tens of millions of euros in donations raised under a golden visa scheme for wealthy immigrants, despite the financial crisis facing the homelessness charity.
- Trevor Deely disappearance: Garda investigation identifies man caught on CCTV: A Garda investigation has identified a man captured on CCTV walking close behind Trevor Deely on Dublin’s Haddington Road on the night the 22-year-old disappeared, some 23 years ago.
- Check out today's Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
News from around the world
- Multiple victims reported in shooting at University of Nevada Las Vegas campus: Police have warned that there are possibly “multiple victims” in a shooting reported at the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the United States.
The Big Read
- We are rushing to a new AI-driven world without vital regulation: We’re fast approaching a technological crisis point where we will face a growing range of serious global consequences if moderating action isn’t taken, writes Karlin Lillington.
The best from Opinion
- Finn McRedmond: Hot takes on the Dublin riots by Russell Brand, Steve Bannon and Brexit Britain are hard to take
- Newton Emerson: Coalition trying to scare voters with spectre of Sinn Féin Minister for Justice
- Fatin Al Tamimi: Words are no good to my sister, whose home in Gaza has been destroyed
Today's Business
- Cost of building three-bed semi in Dublin jumps €90,000 in less than four years: The average cost of delivering a new three-bed semidetached home in Dublin has risen by €90,000 to €461,000 in just three and a half years, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).
Top Sports news
- Noel McNamara’s journey from Clongowes to South Africa sees him return home in Bordeaux colours: Noel McNamara once advised students at Clongowes Wood College to “make your obsession your profession”.
Martyn Turner
Culture and Life & Style highlights
- Five beauty Advent calendars – hidden gems and surprising savings: Beauty Advent calendars are 10 a penny this year in particular. But it can be hard to know which ones justify the outlay and which are merely tat dressed up as something special. We recommend five that are worthwhile purchases.
Video & Podcast Highlights
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters