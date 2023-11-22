IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Israel and Hamas agree temporary truce, and referendum on expanding definition of the family planned

Here are the most important stories you need to start your day, including tenants to be offered new statutory ‘right to purchase’ and call to release remaining JFK files

A dejected Stephen Kenny after Ireland's draw against New Zealand at the Aviva last night in what is expected to be his final match in charge. Photograph: Inpho

Israel and Hamas agrees four-day ceasefire that includes release of hostages

Israel’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for more than six weeks.

Hamas will release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said on Wednesday.

Israel - Hamas conflict

People mourn as they collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in airstrikes on November 22nd, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

As interest rates have risen, it has become much harder to afford a home. Photograph: iStock

  • Should you try to buy, or keep renting? In news that comes as a shock to absolutely no one, it is still rough out there for first-home buyers. According to the latest CSO figures, while Dublin prices might be receding outside the capital they’re up 4 per cent. This is not welcome news for buyers already staring down ten consecutive ECB rate hikes.

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI.

  • Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI’s chief executive: Sam Altman was reinstated late Tuesday as OpenAI’s CEO, successfully reversing his ouster by the company’s board last week after a campaign waged by his allies, employees and investors, the company said.

Martyn Turner

Martyn Turner Cartoon

