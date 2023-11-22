Your top stories on Wednesday: Israel and Hamas agree temporary truce, and referendum on expanding definition of the family planned

Israel and Hamas agrees four-day ceasefire that includes release of hostages
Israel’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a ceasefire deal with the Hamas militant group that would bring a temporary halt to a devastating war that has stretched on for more than six weeks.
Hamas will release dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.
Under the deal, Hamas is to free 50 of the roughly 240 hostages it is holding in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, the Israeli government said on Wednesday.
Israel - Hamas conflict
- Ireland ‘pushing hard’ to ensure Emily Hand among hostages released: The Government is pushing and using all of its contacts and abilities to ensure that if hostages are released by Hamas over the coming days, that nine-year-old Emily Hand will be among those to be let go, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.
- Opinion: Women’s bodies have always been a battlefield in war: For anyone who has risked a glimpse at social media, the images are indelible. The twisted body of a 23-year-old Israeli-German, Shani Louk, paraded semi-naked through Gaza on the back of a pick-up truck, gunmens’ boots resting on her back.
Top News Stories
- Garda investigation into cyber-fraud gang centres on Irish youth: An Irish teenager is regarded as the main suspect in an investigation by Waterford gardaí into a significant fraud gang involved in cyber-enabled frauds.
- Tenants to be offered new statutory ‘right to purchase’ when landlord is selling: Landlords selling a property will be obliged to first offer it to the tenant on the basis of an independent valuation under new legislation being proposed by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien.
- Referendum planned on expanding definition of the family: The Government is likely to propose expanding the definition of the family beyond the marital family in a second referendum planned for early March.
- Committee poised to back abortion law changes: An Oireachtas committee looks set to back calls for widespread changes to Ireland’s abortion law in a move which will place the political focus back on the Government.
News from around the World
- On the 60th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, nephew urges Biden to release secret files: Robert F Kennedy, who is running as an independent for the White House, has urged US president Joe Biden to release all remaining secret Government files on the assassination of his uncle, John F Kennedy.
The Big Read
- Should you try to buy, or keep renting? In news that comes as a shock to absolutely no one, it is still rough out there for first-home buyers. According to the latest CSO figures, while Dublin prices might be receding outside the capital they’re up 4 per cent. This is not welcome news for buyers already staring down ten consecutive ECB rate hikes.
The best from Opinion
- It’s hard to see how having a Bloody Sunday Bridge advances bridge-building
- Taking the UK to court might be awkward but it’s the right thing to do morally
Today's Business
- Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI’s chief executive: Sam Altman was reinstated late Tuesday as OpenAI’s CEO, successfully reversing his ouster by the company’s board last week after a campaign waged by his allies, employees and investors, the company said.
Top Sports news
- Ken Early: Stephen Kenny’s high-risk, low reward style has been his undoing: The loudest cheers of the night came after the final whistle. A teenage kid got on the field and started to run. The stewards came after him – four, five, six, seven of them. The crowd paused on their way to the exits, transfixed by this sudden outbreak of excitement.
Martyn Turner
Life & Style highlights
- ‘The banter, I love the banter. I think that’s why I’m doing so well in Ireland’: A colourful pathway led Jinny Ly to move to Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic, of all times, to change her life over again.
Podcast Highlights
- In the News Podcast: Fintan O’Toole on Ben Dunne’s profound legacy - and their strange encounter
