Two boys hospitalised after e-scooter collides with vehicle

Two children using an e-scooter were hospitalised following a “serious” collision with a vehicle in Waterford on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Old Tramore Road at Greenfields, Waterford, at around 3pm.

The two boys were taken to Waterford University Hospital where they are being treated – one for serious injuries.

The road was closed on Thursday evening while gardaí examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and who were travelling in the Greenfields area between 2.30pm and 3.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on (051) 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing, a Garda spokesman said.