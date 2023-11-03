IrelandMorning Briefing

Your morning briefing: Israel’s response ‘beyond self-defence’, says Varadkar; Jason Corbett’s first wife ‘did not die of asthma attack’

Food Month selects 100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat in Ireland, Eirgrid offers landowners €50,000 for each pylon on their land

A grey heron with a wild brown trout photographed at Packhorse Bridge in Milltown, Co. Dublin. Photograph: Brian Tansey

Fri Nov 3 2023 - 07:59

Israel war resembles something ‘approaching revenge’, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Israel’s response to the October 7th attack by Hamas “resembles something more approaching revenge”.

Speaking to reporters in the South Korean capital of Seoul, Mr Varadkar said collective punishment was a breach of international law and that Israel’s response to the attacks had gone beyond self-defence.

“I think it’s very important we never forget where this started. This phase of the conflict started with a Hamas attack on Israel, where 1400 civilians were killed, including one person who’s a dual Israeli-Irish citizen. I strongly believe that, like any state, Israel has the right to defend itself, has the right to go after Hamas so that they cannot do this again. But what I’m seeing unfolding at the moment isn’t just self-defence. It looks, it resembles something more approaching revenge.”

Israel-Hamas Conflict

  • Erstwhile imperialists’ defence of Israel’s merciless slaughter makes a mockery of democracy: “I write at a moment of great anguish for the world,” Craig Mokhiber began his letter of departure as the director of the United Nation’s human rights office in New York. He said “a genocide [was] unfolding before our eyes” and the organisation he served seemed powerless to stop it. He was talking about Israel’s mass killings and blockade of 2.2 million Palestinian civilians in Gaza, writes Justine McCarthy.

The Best of Food Month

Montage for 100 great places to eat, Nov 2023

Food Month: Top restaurants from fine dining to neighbourhood bistros around Ireland

Imogen Cotter: 'I think there’s definitely something good coming in the next year. I feel positive about it.' Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

  • Emer McLysaght: Matthew Perry spent millions on beating addiction, and we expect people to do it through stigma and willpower?: Matthew Perry’s death felt inevitable, didn’t it? It happens sometimes when a renowned person dies, and the world is familiar with their struggles. You shake your head and say to your friends, “it seemed inevitable”. And it’s not to write off the person’s life. It’s not to minimise their impact or make ghoulish predictions about those who battle with addiction or mental health issues. It’s just a mark of how, slowly but surely, we are developing more empathy and understanding of how self-destructive the body and mind can be.

Michael O’Leary welcomes paying vegans

Sir, – Michael O’Leary earlier this year expressed his opinion in no uncertain terms on “veganism, rewilding and other eco loony nutjob campaigns”.

On a recent flight from Venice to Cork, I noticed vegan lasagne on the menu. It is reassuring to know he has no problem with paying vegans. We must be in a different category. – Yours, etc,

JOAN BURGESS, Cork.

