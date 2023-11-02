Appeal after Irish-born Palestinian man’s wife reportedly killed in Gaza

The Muslim community in Ireland has sounded an appeal to help a Belfast-born Palestinian man whose wife has reportedly been killed in Gaza.

Irish Muslim Peace and Integration Council chairman Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri is hoping to secure support for Khalid El-Astal who is due to arrive in Dublin from Istanbul on Friday morning.

Dr Al-Qadri said Mr El-Astal’s wife Ashwak Jendia was fatally injured in an Israeli attack two days ago.

Mr El-Astal, an Irish citizen, was working as an IT expert in Saudi Arabia and was hoping to return to visit his family in Gaza next month. He was born in Belfast and spent his early years attending primary school there while his father studied at Queen’s University.

His family – including his three brothers, all Irish citizens – moved back to Gaza when he was eight years old.

He met his wife Ashwak in Gaza and the couple have two children Ali (4) and Sara (1) who are being taken care of by their grandparents.

Neither of the children currently hold Irish passports. His wife, who was born in Germany, was not eligible for Irish citizenship.

Since his marriage five years ago, Mr El-Astal, who has a masters degree in theoretical physics, has held aspirations of moving his family to Ireland.

He is due to fly into Dublin airport on Friday where he will be met by an American friend as well as the Muslim community who are hoping to be able to offer him support.

“It is a very difficult time for him right now and we are glad to say that we have secured somewhere for him to stay in Dublin for a week. He can then make the decision to either stay here or move up to Belfast where he spent most of his youth,” said Shaykh Dr Al-Qadri, who is based in Blanchardstown.

“We are now trying to get him some emotional and psychological support for when he arrives.

“We are told that Ashwak died in an attack but she would have survived if she had access to medical aid. Where she was, there wasn’t even any drinking water.

“As you can imagine, Khalid is devastated at the loss of his wife but also desperately worried about his young children who are still in Gaza.”

In the appeal, Shaykh Dr Al-Qadri said: “As he journeys back to Ireland, with his children currently in the care of their grandparents, we need our compassionate community to come together and offer support to our brother in need.

“Our Palestinian brother is currently without accommodation upon his arrival. We kindly request anyone who is able and willing to offer temporary accommodation or knows of any available options to please come forward.

“Let us rally together as a community and provide the hospitality and warmth that defines us.

“Losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances naturally takes a heavy toll on one’s emotions. Our Palestinian brother is in dire need of psychological support during this difficult time. If anyone among us is a qualified therapist counsellor, or has experience in providing emotional support, we humbly ask you to consider extending your helping hand to our brother in his hour of need.”