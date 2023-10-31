IrelandMorning Briefing

Your morning briefing: Molly Martens and father agree plea deal, Denise Morgan memorial and shock after man injured by Garda car

Plan to rejuvenate Dublin’s Victorian market, warnings ahead of Storm Ciarán, Dublin’s drinking water supplies vulnerable and new boss for Web Summit

Molly Corbett swears on the Bible as she pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter during a hearing alongside her father, Thomas. Photograph: Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal/Pool

Tue Oct 31 2023 - 07:47

Molly Martens feared Jason Corbett killed first wife, counsel tells US court, amid plea deal

Molly Martens believed that her husband Jason Corbett had killed his first wife and was fearful that the same fate would befall her, a court in North Carolina has been told.

The claim was made by Douglas Kingsberry, defence counsel for Ms Martens, at the beginning of a hearing to determine the sentences that she and her father, Thomas Martens, will receive in relation to the killing of Mr Corbett in 2015.

On Monday the court was told that Molly Martens and Thomas Martens had agreed a plea deal with prosecutors to accept a lesser manslaughter charge over the killing of Mr Corbett.

Top News Stories

Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel Defense Forces soldiers fire a 155 mm howitzer near the border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE

The best from Opinion

  • Israel can take Gaza. But it cannot leave it: In his history of a Roman invasion of northern Britain, Tacitus gives the Caledonian chieftain Calgacus a famous speech. Of the Romans, he says “They make a desert and call it ‘peace’.” This is not meant to be an instruction manual. But Israel seems to be treating it as one. It will, after many thousands more civilians have died, eventually declare peace in a blood-soaked wasteland of rubble and dust, writes Fintan O’Toole.

News from around the World

The Big Read

Padraic Fogarty, ecologist, beside the river Liffey in Lucan, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

  • Dublin drinking water supplies over-reliant on vulnerable Liffey: The Liffey is like a big ‘U’ sitting on its right side. From its source in the Wicklow Mountains, it turns towards the plains of Co Kildare and from Leixlip goes through the most densely populated part of Ireland where environmental threats multiply until it reaches Dublin Bay.

Life & Style highlights

Today's Business

Top Sports news

Picture of the Day

The Bram Stoker Festival Macnas parade on Moore Street, Dublin, last night celebrates the legacy of the author of Dracula, Photograph: Bryan Meade

Letters to the Editor

Halloween sugar monsters

READ MORE

Sir, – There are ways for everyone to enjoy the Samhain festival with less harmful sugar options and be conscious of the amount and frequency of the sugar they consume. The World Health Organisation recommends no more than six teaspoons of “free sugars” per day for ages two to 18 years (approx 24g in total).

When we eat, acid is produced in our mouth to help break down the food. Carbonated drinks and sweet treats increase the acidic environment, causing an “acid attack” on gums and teeth that can lead to dental disease. The frequency of sweet snacking increases this risk, bathing teeth in sugar and giving bacteria more time to weaken enamel.

Sweets that include anything gooey and sugar-coated can stick to teeth, even dried fruit has a high sugar content! (A child’s small raisin snack box has 24g of sugar.) The usual suspects include hard chew toffees that can coat teeth, sour sweets that can erode enamel, and lollipops or sucking sweets that take a longer time to dissolve in your mouth. Better treat options include popcorn, chocolate (dark is even better), which has less sugar and is easier to brush off teeth than sticky candy, or a piece of fresh fruit!

Parents can encourage children to eat their sweet stash over several weeks, at mealtimes, when other foods can help wash away sugar and bacteria along with a cup of water to clean their mouth as they go. Chocolate is also great in the freezer, so no need to eat it all at once. And don’t forget a good brush and floss before bedtime to keep the sugar monsters away! Happy Halloween. – Yours, etc,

ORLAITH KENNEDY, Chief executive officer, Dental Health Foundation Ireland

Video & Podcast Highlights

Book Review of the Day

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES